10 Most Rewatchable Fantasy Shows Ever Made (#1 Gets Better With Age)

With their immersive worlds and emphasis on the details, fantasy shows are often highly rewatchable — and the best ones offer a distinct experience each time. There’s no shortage of reasons to return to a great fantasy show. In some cases, reuniting with the characters and settings can evoke feelings of comfort and nostalgia. In others, the storytelling is so intricate that there are new details to take note of. The important thing is that viewers are nearly as engaged as they were the first time around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fantasy genre lends itself to such an outcome, but not all series have the same rewatch value. Stories with slower pacing or shows that lack proper endings will be more frustrating than fun to revisit. Fortunately, some of the best fantasy shows don’t have those problems. From a series that explores the afterlife with humor and heart to one of the best animated shows of the 21st century, these fantasy series just never get old.

10) The Good Place

The Good Place‘s blend of fantasy and comedy isn’t easily replicated. It’s difficult to find other series that strike that balance nearly as well, which leaves viewers coming back to this one. And while there’s nothing like experiencing The Good Place Season 1’s iconic twist for the first time, there’s so much more to the show than its surprises. The lovable characters, poignant themes, and humor all make the series endlessly rewatchable. It’s a wild ride every time, and the ending is never any less emotional.

9) The Vampire Diaries

It’s hard to say if it’s the melodrama, small-town setting, or iconic characters that keep fans returning to The Vampire Diaries. All three make the show ideal for multiple viewings, as returning to Mystic Falls feels like coming home — even with all the chaos. Some seasons of The Vampire Diaries are undeniably stronger than others. However, even the series’ weakest points are entertaining and fun to return to. Whether you’re looking to dive deeply into a past favorite or use it as background noise, The Vampire Diaries is a solid choice.

8) His Dark Materials

At just three seasons, His Dark Materials is the ideal length for a rewatch. It’s also among the fantasy genre’s most underrated TV shows, boasting great production quality and storytelling. It’s the sort of series that gets better the second time around, allowing viewers to pick up on bits of foreshadowing and other minute details. Thanks to incredible performances from the likes of Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the characters’ plights all over again. And the emotional beats hit hard, no matter how many times you’ve seen them.

7) Arcane

Image courtesy of Netflix

Speaking of high quality and intricate storytelling, Arcane is another rewatchable gem for fantasy lovers. The Netflix series is just two seasons long, and while it may leave viewers wanting more, it’s the perfect length to binge multiple times. The incredible soundtrack and action sequences both warrant another look. The detailed world-building also makes it easy to fall back into. And knowing where the characters are going adds new layers to every scene, making their evolution even more satisfying the second time around.

6) The Legend of Vox Machina

Image courtesy of Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina isn’t finished yet, but its first three seasons are perfect for watching over and over. With most episodes falling under 30 minutes, the Prime Video series doesn’t require a huge time commitment to watch multiple times. It also features just the right amount of adventure and humor, making it one of the best comfort shows in the fantasy genre. Its themes add to that, with its strong character bonds and approach to good vs. evil offering an optimism that many other titles are missing.

5) Supernatural

At an impressive 15 seasons, Supernatural may seem daunting to watch once, much less multiple times. However, those looking for a familiar but lengthy binge won’t find a better option. The antics of Sam and Dean Winchester are compelling enough to warrant that many renewals, and they’re just as engaging to rewatch. The monster-of-the-week and formula-breaking episodes are simply fun, and the plot-focused chapters always land emotionally. It helps that Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are magnetic as Sam and Dean, respectively. After time away, viewers will return just to see them again.

4) Stranger Things

With the show’s final season rapidly approaching, now is the perfect time to rewatch Stranger Things. And the Netflix series is practically made to revisit, with its atmospheric setting, charming cast of characters, and blend of horror and humor contributing to that. It’s the sort of show that feels like a comfort watch, even though it offers little of it. It has the nostalgic feel of classic ’80s movies, which is unsurprising given its setting and inspirations. The show also weaves many details into its plot, giving viewers incentive to go back and look again.

3) Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a fantasy classic, and despite being decades old, it’s still a great watch. Anyone who grew up on the series will have no problem going back to it, as it’s worth revisiting for the trip down memory lane alone. Like The Vampire Diaries, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has a lineup of characters and a fictional town that are a delight to see again. It also has fun monster-of-the-week installments and iconic plot-focused ones, like Supernatural, offering a good variety. And being a coming-of-age story, Buffy the Vampire Slayer hits differently later in life. It almost demands a rewatch to see how it resonates years later.

2) Game of Thrones

Despite delivering one of the most divisive endings of fantasy television, Game of Thrones continues to be one of the most rewatchable shows of all time. Even knowing what’s coming, you can’t help but fall into the power struggles and political machinations all over again. In part, that’s because the characters are so easy to get invested in — regardless of how you feel about where they end up. Game of Thrones‘ action and twists also lend themselves to multiple viewings, delivering a thrilling experience each time. And the level of detail in the storytelling gives viewers new things to dissect, resulting in fresh takeaways.

1) Avatar: The Last Airbender

When Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted 20 years ago, there was no way to know it would be the most rewatchable fantasy series of all time. However, looking at how popular it remains, it’s undeniable: the Nickelodeon show is one fans can return to again and again. There are multiple reasons for that. For one, it checks the boxes for comfort and nostalgia, making it a delight to revisit. Its themes of friendship and good overcoming evil are uplifting every time, and its iconic humor holds up. Additionally, The Last Airbender‘s commentary feels more relevant today than when it was airing. In that sense, it’s actually gotten better with time.

What’s your favorite fantasy show to rewatch? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!