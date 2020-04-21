HBO Max Streaming Service Announces Official Launch Date

The streaming landscape is about to get even more crowded next month with the launch of the highly-anticipated new service, HBO Max. WarnerMedia has been heading towards a May launch date for some time, and now the company has revealed an official launch date for the service. HBO Max, which will include loads of content from the HBO and Warner Bros. libraries, will officially be released in the United States on May 27th.

HBO Max will cost $14.95 per month, the same price many customers currently pay for HBO Now. If you pay for HBO Now, or have HBO through AT&T TV or Charter, you'll be automatically upgraded to HBO Max. The new service's library will consist of at least 10,000 hours of content, including all of the popular shows that air on HBO.

Perhaps the biggest draw to HBO Max is the roster of programs it will have available out of the gate that aren't streaming anywhere else. The service will house every season of Friends and The Big Bang Theory, two of the most popular sitcoms in TV history, as well as the entire Studio Ghibli movie library. HBO Max will also be the home to South Park, popular DC films like Joker, and content from various WarnerMedia networks, such as TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, and Adult Swim.

The service is billed as a mega-version of the HBO that people are already paying for. The tagline being used by WarnerMedia makes that even clearer. "Where HBO meets so much more."

With the strength of its lineup out of the gate, as well as some of the originals already in development, HBO Max is poised to become one of the most popular services on the market. There will be plenty of signups for HBO Max based solely on the desire to watch Friends and The Big Bang Theory. When you add in everything else the service will have to offer, it seems like a home run.

The only downside to HBO Max is the price, which is slightly higher than Netflix and significantly more costly than Disney+. However, given that the price of HBO on its own is already $15, this shouldn't be too hard of a sell.

Are you excited for the launch of HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.