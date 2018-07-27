HBO Max Losing Even More Movies and Shows in September
HBO Max has been removing content from its streaming roster as a means of catching breaks on taxes, frustrating subscribers and the entertainment industry in the process. Unfortunately, more movies and TV shows are leaving the service in September, but these departures are at least of the scheduled variety. Streaming services rotate movies and TV shows in and out every month, and September is no exception for HBO Max.
On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the list of movies and shows being added to its lineup in September. Additionally, the service announced which titles are exiting the lineup in September, and there are some big movies making an exit.
The entire Lethal Weapon franchise is exiting HBO Max in September, along with Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, Kill Bill, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scary Movie, Reservoir Dogs, and many more.
Here's the full list of movies and shows leaving HBO Max next month:
September 4
Meet the Patels, 2014
September 5
Turner Classic Movies: Follow the Thread, 2022
September 8
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
September 9
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
September 11
Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
September 14
Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Dubbed), 2016
Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Subtitled), 2016
Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Dubbed), 2016
Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Subtitled), 2016
September 16
The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
September 17
Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
September 20
American Sniper, 2014
September 24
The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
September 30
3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, 1998
3 Ninjas: Knuckle Up, 1993
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adaptation., 2002
American History X, 1988
An American Haunting, 2006 (HBO)
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Are We There Yet?, 2005
Beef, 2020 (HBO)
Brooklyn's Finest, 2010 (HBO)
Bundle of Joy, 1956
Buried, 2010
Cantinflas, 2014 (HBO)
City Slickers, 1991
Cocoon the Return, 1988 (HBO)
Contagion, 2011
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
Dark Passage, 1947
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, 2010
Double Trouble, 1967
El Robo Del Siglo (aka Heist of the Century), 2020 (HBO)
Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
Emma, 1996
Erased, 2013 (HBO)
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, 2001
Fired Up!, 2009
Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
Frozen River, 2008
Genius, 2016 (HBO)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
Giant, 1956
Girl Happy, 1965
Girls, Interrupted, 1999
Graffiti Bridge, 1990
Harina (aka Flour), 2018 (HBO)
Home Fries, 1998 (HBO)
How Do You Know, 2010
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
It Could Happen to You, 1994
It Happpened at the World's Fair, 1963
J. Edgar, 2001 (HBO)
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos, 2002
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2013 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol, 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004
Krull, 1983 (HBO)
Last Night, 2011 (HBO)
Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Little Baby Bum (S1), 2011
Little Baby Bum (S2), 2011
Little Baby Bum: Learning & Fun, 2011
Lords of Dogtown
M*A*S*H, 1970
Major League II, 1994
Major League: Back to the Minors, 2006
Mano de Obra (aka Workforce), 2019 (HBO)
Mary Reilly, 1996
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Michael Clayton, 2007
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movies, 1995 (HBO)
Miles Ahead, 2016
Miracle on 34th Street, 1947 (HBO)
Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
Next, 2007 (HBO)
Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, 2008
Nobody's Fool, 1994
Period of Adjustment, 1962
Punch-Drunk Love, 2002
Purple Rain, 1984
Radio Flyer, 1992
Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
Return to Me, 2000 (HBO)
Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
Ride the High Country, 1962
Righteous Kill, 2008 (HBO)
Scary Movie 2, 2001
Scary Movie 3, 2003
Scary Movie, 2000
Sex Drive, 2008 (Extended Version)
Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
SLC Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Soul Surfer, 2011
Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
Spinout, 1966
Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)
Steel, 1997
Strike Up the Band, 1940
Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
The Adventures of Milo and Otis, 1989
The Book of Eli, 2010
The Boondocks Saints II: All Saints Day (Director's Cut)
The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
The Cooler, 2003 (HBO)
The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
The Harvey Girl, 1946
The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
The Iron Giant, 1999
The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Pirate, 1948
The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
The Secret in Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964
The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
Things We Lost in the Fire, 2007 (HBO)
Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
Twister, 1996
Ultraviolet, 2006
Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
Welcome to Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?, 2018
Whiplash, 2015
Who's Harry Crumb?, 1989 (HBO)
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
Zookeeper, 2011