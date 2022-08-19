HBO Max Removes Tons of Classic Sesame Street Episodes

HBO Max has removed a lot of episodes from Sesame Street's classic run. Recent days have seen a lot of programs being pulled from the streaming service. Now, the popular children's series has joined the number. Tough Pigs has compiled a list of episodes now missing from the service and there are over 200 gone this week. Their report indicates that 250 legacy Sesame Street episodes are now gone with no indication that they will return. Now, those entries only include the first 38 seasons of the program. (Predating the agreement with HBO that kept the show from going away forever.) But, if you scroll HBO Max today, there are only 29 episodes from that run left on the platform. It's a wild blow to fans and users with young children. Other creators have spoken up about the slashing going over at Warner Bros. Discovery.

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms," the company previously said in a statement. "At the same time, we're already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max."

Warner Bros. Discovery head Zaslav talked about why the company made the decision to shelve Batgirl during a recent investor call. The studio put out a statement.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future," they said

Here's a list of everything that's been removed in recent days: 12 Dates of Christmas, About Last Night, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Close Enough, Detention Adventure, Dodo, Ellen's Next Great Designer, Elliott From Earth, Esme & Roy, The Fungies!, Generation Hustle, Genera+ion, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Messy Goes to Okido, Mia's Magic Playground, Mighty Magiswords, My Dinner with Herve, My Mom, Your Dad, Odo, OK K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes, The Ollie & Moon Show, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Select Sesame Street Specials, Make It Big, Make It Small, Share, Squish, Summer Camp Island, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, The Runaway Bunny – Special, Theodosia, Tig n' Seek, Uncle Grandpa, Victor and Valentino, and Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs.

