Everything Coming to HBO Max in September 2022
HBO Max has seen a lot of changes in recent weeks, and there will be even more changes arriving in the month of September. Most of these changes, however, come in the form of new additions to the streaming service's lineup. On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to its roster throughout the month of September, and there is quite a lot to look forward to.
As HBO Max and discovery+ start the merger process, some of the discovery+ content will be making its way to HBO Max. The first wave of Discovery titles hitting the HBO streamer arrive on September 30th, as a large group of Magnolia Network offerings are added to HBO Max.
This month will also see the addition of shows that were previously only available on Netflix. Both Gotham and The Vampire Diaries are moving over to HBO Max in the next few weeks.
You can check out the full lineup of HBO Max September additions below!
September 1
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
Andy Hardy's Blonde Trouble, 1944
Andy Hardy's Double Life, 1942
Andy Hardy's Private Secretary, 1941
Angela, 1995
Another Thin Man, 1939
The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
Beau Travail, 1999
Cat People, 1942
The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
Double Trouble, 1967
Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
Frankenstein, 1970
Girl Happy, 1965
Glory, 1989
Harper, 1966
Holiday, 1930
Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
The Host, 2013 (HBO)
Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
It Happened at the World's Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
The Nitwits, 1935
The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
Operation Crossbow, 1965
The Outfit, 1973
Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
Ratcatcher, 1999
Red Dust, 1932
The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
Road to Singapore, 1931
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Rosetta, 1999
The Scapegoat, 1959
The Sea Wolf, 1941
Screaming Eagles, 1956
Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
Song of the Thin Man, 1947
Spinout, 1966
The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
Till the End of Time, 1946
Topsy-Turvy, 1999
Torpedo Run, 1958
Varda by Agnès, 2019
Village of the Damned, 1960
Waterloo Bridge, 1940
We're All Going To The World's Fair, 2021
What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
Where the Boys Are, 1960
Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
Working Girls, 1986
Young Guns, 1988
Young Guns II, 1990
Zandy's Bride, 1974
September 9
HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
Tom Swift, Season 1
Magnolia Network Additions
The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2
The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special
The Craftsman, Season 1
The Established Home, Season 1
Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2
Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1
For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1
Growing Floret, Season 1
Homegrown, Seasons 1-2
In with the Old, Season 1
Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2
The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2
The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2
Point of View: A Designer Profile
Ranch to Table , Seasons 1-2
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2
The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1
Silos Baking Competition
Van Go, Seasons 1-2
Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2