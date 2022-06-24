Everything Coming to HBO Max in September 2022

HBO Max has seen a lot of changes in recent weeks, and there will be even more changes arriving in the month of September. Most of these changes, however, come in the form of new additions to the streaming service's lineup. On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to its roster throughout the month of September, and there is quite a lot to look forward to.

As HBO Max and discovery+ start the merger process, some of the discovery+ content will be making its way to HBO Max. The first wave of Discovery titles hitting the HBO streamer arrive on September 30th, as a large group of Magnolia Network offerings are added to HBO Max.

This month will also see the addition of shows that were previously only available on Netflix. Both Gotham and The Vampire Diaries are moving over to HBO Max in the next few weeks.

You can check out the full lineup of HBO Max September additions below!