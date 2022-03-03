Two of the Most Acclaimed Movies of 2021 Were Just Added to HBO Max

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service continues to establish itself as a go-to source for movie fans everywhere. Not only is it the streaming home of franchises like Harry Potter and DC, but it also has a deep library of critically acclaimed, award-winning films as well. This week, the service added two more acclaimed titles to its roster, two of the most celebrated movies from 2021.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, HBO Max added Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Japanese drama Drive My Car. Both films, released late last year, were critical darlings upon their debuts. The love for the movies went further, however. West Side Story and Drive My Car were both nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards.

Spielberg and Drive My Car‘s Ryusuke Hamaguchi were also nominated for the Best Director Oscar this year, with each film earning a few other nominations.

West Side Story and Drive My Car join Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley on HBO Max, making three of this year’s Best Picture nominees available to stream on the same service. Later this month, Dune and King Richard will also return to HBO Max, giving the service five of 10 of this year’s nominees.

These two acclaimed films arrive on HBO Max just a day after the service added an entire wave of new titles. Here’s a full list of what was added on March 1st:

The Aviator, 2004

Adaptation, 2002

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Around the World in 80 Days, 1956

Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary

Boyz n the Hood, 1991

Cameraperson, Documentary

Diner, 1982

Fireboys, Documentary

Fly Away Home, 1996

Gigi, 1958

Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli, 2020

One Tree Hill, 2003

Resident Evil, 1996

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947

The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary

The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary

Urban Legend, 1998

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

Are you going to be checking out West Side Story and Drive My Car now that they're on HBO Max?