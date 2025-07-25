Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2025 (Including FInal Destination Bloodlines)

As summer rolls on, it’s almost time to flip the calendar to August, which means HBO Max is gearing up for the arrivals of a bevy of new additions. There will be plenty of high-profile films and TV shows to watch on the streaming service throughout August, including one of the biggest horror movies of the year. Final Destination Bloodlines, which is coming off a record-breaking box office run, is set to debut on HBO Max on August 1st.

DC fans will also have plenty to look forward to next month, as Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on August 21st. The show serves as the “direct follow-up” to this summer’s Superman, continuing the ongoing storyline in the DC Universe. Showrunner James Gunn is also hosting a Peacemaker companion podcast series, offering deep dives into the show’s production.

You can check out the full list of August’s HBO Max titles below:

August 1st

Alien: Covenant

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Couples Retreat (2009)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Enter the Warrior’s Gate

Final Destination Bloodlines

Get a Job (2016)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)

It Happened in Brooklyn

It’s Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Kung Fu Panda 2

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A

Lili

Macao

Madame Bovary (1949)

Madame Curie

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Millie

Miss Pinkerton

Mogambo

Mr. Skeffington

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Mrs. Parkington

My Favorite Wife

Neptune’s Daughter (1949)

New Moon (1940)

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Quo Vadis (1951)

Random Harvest

Roughshod

Rules Don’t Apply

Smarty

Stonewall

Storm over Wyoming

Survive the Night (2020)

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Life of Vergie Winters

The Long, Long Trailer

The Nun (2018)

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Racket (1951)

The Reluctant Debutante

The Water Diviner

Three on a Match

Till the End of Time

Two Weeks with Love (1950)

Union Depot

Unlocked (2017)

War on Everyone

Waterloo Bridge (1940)

Where Danger Lives

Yogi Bear (Movie)

You Hurt My Feelings

August 2nd

Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)

August 3rd

The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)

August 4th

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)

August 5th

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)

“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

August 6th

Extreme Detailing (Discovery)

Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)

See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)

August 7th

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)

August 8th

Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)

August 11th

Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)

August 12th

The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)

August 13th

A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)

Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

The Woman King

August 14th

Hop, Season 1D (Max Original)

Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)

August 15th

Stand Up To Cancer

The Legend of Ochi (A24)

The Prince, Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)

August 17th

Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)

The House (HBO, 2017)

The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025)

August 18th

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

August 19th

“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

August 21st

Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Peacemaker, Season 2 (Max Original)

Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)

August 22nd

The Heritage, Season 1 (Max Original)

August 23rd

Abbott Elementary, Season 4

The Cleaning Lady, Season 4

August 24th

Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

August 28th

Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1

August 29th

Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)

Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

August 31st

Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)