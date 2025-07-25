Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2025 (Including FInal Destination Bloodlines)

As summer rolls on, it’s almost time to flip the calendar to August, which means HBO Max is gearing up for the arrivals of a bevy of new additions. There will be plenty of high-profile films and TV shows to watch on the streaming service throughout August, including one of the biggest horror movies of the year. Final Destination Bloodlines, which is coming off a record-breaking box office run, is set to debut on HBO Max on August 1st.
Videos by ComicBook.com
DC fans will also have plenty to look forward to next month, as Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on August 21st. The show serves as the “direct follow-up” to this summer’s Superman, continuing the ongoing storyline in the DC Universe. Showrunner James Gunn is also hosting a Peacemaker companion podcast series, offering deep dives into the show’s production.
You can check out the full list of August’s HBO Max titles below:
August 1st
Alien: Covenant
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Couples Retreat (2009)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Enter the Warrior’s Gate
Final Destination Bloodlines
Get a Job (2016)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)
It Happened in Brooklyn
It’s Always Fair Weather
Jamboree!
Kung Fu Panda 2
Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A
Lili
Macao
Madame Bovary (1949)
Madame Curie
Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Millie
Miss Pinkerton
Mogambo
Mr. Skeffington
Mrs. Miniver (1942)
Mrs. Parkington
My Favorite Wife
Neptune’s Daughter (1949)
New Moon (1940)
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Quo Vadis (1951)
Random Harvest
Roughshod
Rules Don’t Apply
Smarty
Stonewall
Storm over Wyoming
Survive the Night (2020)
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Life of Vergie Winters
The Long, Long Trailer
The Nun (2018)
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Racket (1951)
The Reluctant Debutante
The Water Diviner
Three on a Match
Till the End of Time
Two Weeks with Love (1950)
Union Depot
Unlocked (2017)
War on Everyone
Waterloo Bridge (1940)
Where Danger Lives
Yogi Bear (Movie)
You Hurt My Feelings
August 2nd
Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)
August 3rd
The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)
August 4th
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)
August 5th
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)
“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
August 6th
Extreme Detailing (Discovery)
Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)
See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)
August 7th
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)
August 8th
Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)
August 11th
Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)
August 12th
The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)
August 13th
A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)
Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
The Woman King
August 14th
Hop, Season 1D (Max Original)
Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)
August 15th
Stand Up To Cancer
The Legend of Ochi (A24)
The Prince, Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)
August 17th
Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)
The House (HBO, 2017)
The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025)
August 18th
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
August 19th
“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
August 21st
Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)
Peacemaker, Season 2 (Max Original)
Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)
August 22nd
The Heritage, Season 1 (Max Original)
August 23rd
Abbott Elementary, Season 4
The Cleaning Lady, Season 4
August 24th
Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
August 28th
Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1
August 29th
Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)
Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
August 31st
Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)