James Gunn Reveals Peacemaker Companion Series That Finally Clarifies DCU Canon

The first season of Peacemaker took place in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe franchise. The show’s second season is set in the new DC Universe continuity James Gunn and Peter Safran are spearheading at DC Studios. Viewers who are confused by this development may want to tune into the freshly announced Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, a companion podcast series that will provide deep dives and insight into the show. HBO Max unveiled a trailer for the podcast, which kicks off on Thursday, July 24th as Gunn and Co. begin a rewatch of Peacemaker Season 1. New episodes of the podcast will release on Mondays and Thursdays.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Peacemaker Season 2 starts its run on HBO Max in August, the podcast will shift to running weekly companion episodes after each new Peacemaker episode airs. In the trailer, Gunn promises that “we’re gonna tell you about all the drama that happened while we were making the show and “what’s canon and what’s not in the DCU.” Check out the promo video in the space below:

Play video

Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on August 21st, serving as the “direct follow-up” to Gunn’s Superman movie that’s currently performing very well at the box office. As part of the promotional campaign to build hype for the 11th Street Kids’ return, DC Studios will host a Peacemaker Season 2 panel at San Diego Comic-Con this week. Peacemaker is reportedly the only DC Studios project going to Hall H.

In marketing materials, HBO Max has shed some light on how Peacemaker will handle the different continuities. A trailer released earlier this month depicted Peacemaker and Eagly traveling through an interdimensional portal and arriving in the DCU. It seems as if a key part of the Peacemaker Season 2 story will be the DCEU Peacemaker hatching a scheme to replace his variant in the DCU.

Gunn has previously said that “almost all” of Peacemaker Season 1 is canon in the DCU. The most notable exception is the Justice League cameo that took place in the finale, where the DCEU versions of the heroes showed up much too late to help with the situation. It’ll be interesting to see how Peacemaker Season 2 handles this discrepancy, but it’s great to see that Gunn himself will be explaining things for the fans. This will make Peacemaker‘s DCU canon status easy for everyone to understand. In the past, Gunn has stated one of his goals with DC Studios is to make sure it doesn’t feel like homework to follow things, so he likely had a simple solution in mind for Peacemaker Season 2 that’s direct and to the point. Still, for anyone unclear on where things stand or fans who have more questions, the podcast should be a great resource.

Even for those who feel as if they have a solid grasp on DCU canon, Peacemaker: The Official Podcast will be a valuable listen. Gunn has teased that there is a central throughline character in the franchise, someone who’s unexpected. He said those who watch Peacemaker Season 2 will have a better idea about where things are going as the DCU makes its way through the Gods and Monsters arc. Getting additional insight from the cast and crew into Peacemaker‘s larger DCU connections will only make watching the show that much more enjoyable.