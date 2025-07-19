HBO Max Now Exclusively Streaming One of 2024’s Best Movies

HBO Max is now exclusively streaming one of 2024’s best and biggest movies. How long the 2024 movie will be streaming exclusively via HBO Max, we don’t know. Not only is it unclear how long the movie is going to be streaming on HBO Max, but it could be added to another streaming service any month, however, right now there is no word of it coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Disney+, or any other streaming service.

The 2024 movie in question was actually one of last year’s box office bombs, despite doing $174 million at the box office. And this is because it had a budget of $168 million, a budget that was larger than anticipated due to development issues. Despite coming up short at the box office and despite being snubbed by the Oscars, the movie in question was received well, as evident by its 90/88 on Rotten Tomatoes. For those that have not connected the dots, the 2024 movie streaming exclusively on HBO Max is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Here’s the trailer:

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is, of course, the spin-off prequel to one of the most successful movies of the 2010s, Mad Max: Fury Road and the fifth installment in the madcap, post-apocalyptic Mad Max series, which has been around since 1979. While Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga did not match the success of its predecessor, a decade-defining movie, it was one of 2024’s more notable movies, and one of a few to pair both critical acclaim with a large box office return.

Those that decide to stream Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with their HBO Max subscription should expect a running time of 148 minutes and an ‘R’ rating for “strong violence” and “grisly images.” Meanwhile, those without an HBO Max subscription can sign up for $9.99/$99.99 a month/year, but this cheapest tier includes ads. To get ad-free, you will have to fork over $16.99/$169.99. Meanwhile, those that want to stream the movie with 4K UHD will need the $20.99/$209.99 tier.

It is worth noting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has been streaming on HBO Max for a while, but it recently left Netflix and hasn’t come to any other streaming service, making it a new exclusive for HBO Max.

