James Gunn Reveals the “Direct Follow-Up” to Superman (& It’s Coming Soon)

Superman is now out in theaters and kicking the DCU into another gear, and the confirmed pieces of DC’s upcoming slate will look to build upon that success in a variety of different ways. The upcoming projects include Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface, which are all poised to make a big impression on the big screen in the coming years. All of those and more were part of the discussion between Josh Horowitz and Superman director James Gunn, but Gunn focused on one particular project that is actually a direct follow-up to Superman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Horowitz and Gunn were discussing several projects and their statuses, and after Supergirl was revealed to be completely filmed, Gunn brought up the other project that will be directly connected to what happened in Superman. It might surprise you to learn that the project in question is in fact Peacemaker season 2, and it will include a host of returning characters from Superman’s big debut.

Play video

“Don’t leave out Peacemaker 2,” Gunn said. “Peacemaker 2 is a direct follow-up to Superman. You know, we have so many characters from, Rick Flag is in it. Hawkgirl, Maxwell Lord, you know Guy Gardner, so it’s the direct follow-up to Superman, but very R-Rated.”

Fans have already seen glimpses of Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl’s appearances in the show, and now we know there are a few other appearances to look forward to, including one that Gunn has previously teased towards the end of the season. If that ends up being Superman like some are theorizing, it would solidify that direct follow-up connection even more, and would make Superman and Peacemaker quite the one-two punch.

What We Know So Far

While there are still a number of details being kept under wraps for Peacemaker season 2, we do have some crucial pieces of information. In a previous interview, Gunn revealed that Peacemaker will pick up a few years after season 1 ends, and though Peacemaker did manage to save the world, it hasn’t exactly rocketed him to superstar status in the superhero world.

“We come into season 2 with Peacemaker knowing that he saved the world from the Butterflies,” Gunn told EW. “He thinks he’s a big star now, and he should be a real superhero. And we see at the very beginning of episode 1 that he’s meeting with the group of superheroes from Superman, and he’s basically interviewing for membership in the group. But they just mock him the entire time, so he’s not taken seriously.”

“He’s still considered a punchline among all of the other metahumans, so he’s starting the season in a bad place,” Gunn said. “As are all of our heroes, all of the 11th Street kids — well, everybody but Vigilante [Freddie Stroma], who just always seems to be okay with everything.”

As for what took so long for season 2 to finally become a reality, Gunn had to push it back a bit so he could get Superman off the ground. “Once I was done with Peacemaker, I had to do Guardians 3, and then when I was about ready to jump [back] into Peacemaker, I got hired to be the head of DC. As soon as I got that job, I made a couple of calls, and the first one was to [Marvel’s] Kevin Feige telling him that I’m taking the [job as] head of DC. The second one was to John Cena, and I said, I’m getting this gig, and I still want to do Peacemaker, but it’s going to have to wait. We’re going to have to get Superman working first,” Gunn said.

“As soon as I was done writing Superman, I was able to write season 2 of Peacemaker,” Gunn said. “I know it seems like a long time for other people, but for me it all seems awful short because there was so many things I did in between.”

Are you excited for Peacemaker season 2? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things DC and TV with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!