HBO Max: First Look at New Streaming Service Interface Revealed

With Netflix, Disney+, and other major services flying high, it's time for WarnerMedia to get into the streaming game. HBO Max launches online on Wednesday, May 27th, and it already has a lot of hype behind it. The new service, while more expensive than its competition, will feature the entire HBO catalogue alongside an enormous roster of movies and TV shows that features Friends, The Big Bang Theory, the live-action DC movies, Studio Ghibli's beloved library, and so much more. With its arrival just one day away, potential subscribers are well aware of its contents and finding themselves more interested in how the service will actually work.

HBO Max has yet to share any official videos or photos about the service's user interface to this point, so there has been a bit of mystery surrounding its ins and outs. However, a screenshot of the interface began making the rounds online Tuesday morning, showing off what the service will look like when users log on.

The various content on HBO Max will be broken up into "hubs" based on where the content comes from. Think of this as a bigger version of what Disney+ does with its properties, where things are broken down between Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, etc. These hubs on HBO Max include things like Studio Ghibli, TNT, truTV, DC, Crunchyroll, and of course, HBO. Clicking into any of these will show you all of the titles available from those specific places.

The tricky part about this screenshot is trying to figure out exactly what happens to content that doesn't seem to fit in the aforementioned hubs. For example, neither Friends nor The Big Bang Theory go in one of those hubs. Are there more hubs that can be found beyond the screenshot? Or is this just one of the many ways that users will be able to access content on HBO Max? It's hard to say without being able to actually interact with the website or the app.

HBO Max will arrive in on Wednesday, May 27th.

