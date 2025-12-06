HBO Max Users Have A Week Left To Watch One Of The Most Underrated Movies Of 2023

With the Barbenheimer cultural phenomenon and a strong slate of releases like Poor Things, The Holdovers, and Anatomy of a Fall, 2023 was a fantastic year for movies, but a few titles didn’t get the appreciation they deserved. Whether they flopped at the box office, earned poor critic reviews, or just didn’t live up to expectations, some movies fell to the wayside. That was certainly the case for a divisive box office bomb that is about to stop streaming on HBO Max in just a few days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ari Aster’s A24 epic surrealist tragicomedy Beau Is Afraid is a criminally underrated movie, and it’s about to leave HBO Max. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the mild-mannered but paranoia-ridden title character who confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on a journey home to his mother, Patti LuPone’s Mona Wassermann. The movie, which only grossed $12 million against a production budget of $35 million, is scheduled to stop streaming on HBO Max on December 13th, giving subscribers just a few days to rediscover this underrated gem.

Beau Is Afraid Is a Surreal Masterpiece

Play video

If you’re looking for a mindless, turn-your-brain-off popcorn flick, then Beau Is Afraid probably isn’t the best option. Aster’s film is one that requires, and really deserves, your full attention to grasp the sprawling, dreamlike odyssey and exploration of guilt, grief, and generational trauma at the core of the movie – and even then, it might leave you scratching your head and wondering what you just watched. But if you’re willing to embrace the ambition and unique strangeness, then Beau Is Afraid is an immersive and intensely emotional film.

The movie is presented as a surreal, three-part journey into Beau’s psyche that blurs reality and fantasy in an increasingly bizarre and nightmarish visual spectacle as Beau struggles and comes to terms with his complicated relationship with his mother. The movie is one of those films that is hard to forget, and its extreme surrealism and confusing narrative made it one of the most polarizing films of 2023. Aster delivers an absolute creative feast in the movie that pushes boundaries and is packed with symbolism, and Phoenix and LuPone deliver career-best performances.

Even if you’ve already seen Beau Is Afraid, it’s worth giving it another watch before it leaves HBO Max. The film is one where viewers find new layers, symbols, and interpretations with each watch, making every subsequent viewing just as rewarding.

Where to Stream Beau Is Afraid After It Leaves HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers should definitely check out Beau Is Afraid while they still can. After the movie departs the platform on December 13th, it will stop streaming on any of the major services and will only be available to rent or purchase online. The movie isn’t featured on any of the major platforms’ December newsletters, either, so don’t expect Beau Is Afraid to appear on a rival service later in the month. It is possible it could reappear on streaming in January, but it’s still too early to tell.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!