HBO Max’s Newest Comic Movie Addition Is Still One of the Most Disappointing Sequels in Recent Memory

HBO Max is streaming plenty of new titles this November, but the streamer’s latest comic movie sequel addition will leave fans of the original disappointed. Comic book adaptations have been a hugely successful force in Hollywood for decades now, leading to massive box office successes and complete franchises, but some films have missed the mark. That was certainly the case for a 2017 sequel that comic book movie that failed to recapture the magic of the original movie.

That movie is Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and for better or worse, it’s now streaming on HBO Max. The film, director Matthew Vaughn’s follow-up to the 2014 hit Kingsman: The Secret Service, joined HBO Max on November 1st. The movie is based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbon’s Millarworld comic book series Kingsman and centers around the members of the secret spy organization Kingsman as they team up with their American counterpart, Statesman, to battle a ruthless enemy, Poppy Adams, and her drug cartel and save the day. Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Sophie Cookson, Edward Holcroft, and Hanna Alström reprise their roles from the original film.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Is an Overstuffed Disappointment

Kingsman: The Golden Circle had all of the ingredients for a homerun – big stars, a larger budget, a successful original – but it proved to be a massive letdown and proved that bigger isn’t always better. The movie was overstuffed in just about every sense of the word. Although The Golden Circle added some notable additions to the cast, including Oscar winners like Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges, the sheer number of talents in the cast made it overcrowded and resulted in most having little screen time or purpose. This in turn resulted in an unfocused and exhausting narrative where too much was happening at once, characters had little development, and the film lacked any real emotional impact.

Lacking the original’s novelty and creative spark and leaving viewers wishing for more restraint, The Golden Circle failed to live up to expectations. The movie was a box office hit when it grossed $410 million worldwide against a $104 million budget, which nearly matched the original’s $414 million box office haul, but it didn’t come close to The Secret Service’s critical success. The Golden Circle only earned a 51% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is 24 points lower than its predecessor’s “Certified Fresh” rating. The movie did perform slightly better with audiences, but even the 65% audience score marked a drastic drop from The Secret Service’s 84% rating.

What’s New on HBO Max?

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is now streaming on HBO Max alongside dozens of other recent November additions, including Dangerous Liaisons, House of 1000 Corpses, Sucker Punch, The Devil’s Rejects, and Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo. HBO Max is now also streaming several Christmas titles just in time for the holidays, such as Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and The Polar Express.

