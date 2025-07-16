10 Great Comic Books That Could Launch a Movie Franchise

If we’ve learned anything over the last 15 years, it’s that comic book movies aren’t going anywhere. But even as Marvel and DC continue to dominate, there’s a treasure trove of lesser-known comics that are still waiting for their big-screen moment. Some of these have flirted with adaptation in the past, others are flying so far under the radar that even seasoned fans might be surprised.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether it’s pulp-inspired vigilantes, twisted horror comedy, or dystopian sci-fi epics, the world of comics is filled with untapped goldmines that could anchor entire movie franchises. We’ve rounded up 10 great comic book series that absolutely deserve their own movie franchise.

1) The Goon (Dark Horse Comics)

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Created by Eric Powell, The Goon blends supernatural horror, slapstick comedy, and gangster noir in a way no other comic quite does. The title character, a hulking mob enforcer, wages brutal war against zombies, cultists, and monsters under the command of the mysterious Zombie Priest, all while cracking wise and dealing with speakeasy turf wars.

The comic is visually stunning and narratively fearless, shifting tones between grotesque violence and surprisingly heartfelt moments. If you’re not aware of The Goon but are a fan of the Hellboy or Sin City comic styles, you’ll click immediately with its gritty aesthetic and over-the-top mythology.

An animated film is officially in development at Netflix with Tim Miller producing and Patrick Osborne directing. Miller remains hopeful that it will finally get made. And although a production date of November 2025 has been tentatively mentioned, The Goon is still very much in the planning stages. Powell’s pulpy, blood-soaked world still deserves its time on the big screen — and with the right R-rated treatment, it could be the next cult classic in waiting.

2) Savage Dragon (Image Comics)

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Long-running and criminally overlooked for adaptation, Erik Larsen’s Savage Dragon is one of Image Comics’ original flagship titles and still delivers superhero thrills with a punk rock edge. Dragon is a green-skinned, mohawked powerhouse with amnesia who joins the Chicago Police Department to help bring down supervillains wreaking havoc across the city.

But Savage Dragon is more than just a monster-smashing police procedural. Over its decades-long run, the series has evolved constantly. Instead of keeping the characters ageless, they in fact get older in real time. Not only that, but the story shifts to match the social and political feel of the moment, and the narrative reflects the world around it. Dragon’s story gives way to his son Malcolm in later arcs, offering a natural progression for future films.

This is a franchise with insane action, hyper-stylized visuals, and deep emotional stakes. It is perfect for anyone who wants The Boys meets RoboCop, with a little bit of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles all rolled into one.

3) Descender (Image Comics)

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Written by Jeff Lemire and illustrated by Dustin Nguyen, Descender is a beautifully created science fiction saga. The comic’s universe sees androids outlawed after a mysterious race of planet-sized robots called “Harvesters” decimate entire worlds. The story follows TIM-21, a childlike AI with a connection to the Harvesters, who becomes the galaxy’s most wanted fugitive. As bounty hunters, alien factions, and robots collide, Descender morphs from space opera to survival story to philosophical exploration of what it means to be human.

TIM-21’s innocence provides a sharp contrast to the cold militarism and political tension around him. Paired with Nguyen’s watercolor visuals, the series feels like it could become an animated movie with the aesthetics of War of Rohirrim, wrapped in Blade Runner existentialism. This is a franchise that could easily stretch into a trilogy or beyond, especially with its sequel series, Ascender, already laying the groundwork.

4) Black Science (Image Comics)

Rick Remender and Matteo Scalera’s Black Science is essentially Sliders meets Inception with more madness. The series centers on Grant McKay, a former member of the Anarchist League of Scientists, who builds a device known as the Pillar that allows travel between alternate dimensions. But when it malfunctions, McKay and his team are hurled across the Eververse, a chaotic multiverse where fascist frog-people, psychic fungi, and hostile medieval tech-worlds await.

Grant’s attempts to reunite with his children, fix his mistakes, and find meaning in the chaos, give the narrative a beating heart amidst the psychedelic visuals and mind-bending concepts. Black Science has the potential to be a cinematic fever dream, with equal parts action spectacle and family drama. With multiverse storytelling now in the mainstream of pop culture, Black Science would hit hard, and offer a wilder, darker take than anything we’ve seen so far.

5) Nailbiter (Image Comics)

Image courtesy of Image Comics

What if your hometown produced sixteen serial killers? That’s the terrifying premise of Nailbiter, a horror-mystery series from Joshua Williamson and Mike Henderson.

Set in Buckaroo, Oregon, the story centers on a disgraced FBI profiler who returns to the small town to investigate why so many notorious murderers have emerged from it. Nailbiter, aka Edward Charles Warren, is one of Buckaroo’s most infamous killers, but is now a strange ally in unraveling the town’s horrifying secret.

Think Seven meets Twin Peaks, with a splash of Hannibal and Dexter thrown in. This is the kind of mystery-thriller that could stretch across multiple films as the conspiracy deepens, characters double-cross, and the source of Buckaroo’s killer factory is slowly unearthed. The sleeper-hit success of Nailbiter’s comic run, was followed by a sequel, Nailbiter Returns. The mythos is already laid out, and it’s screaming for a moody, atmospheric, slow-burn film treatment.

6) Once & Future (BOOM! Studios)

Image courtesy of BOOM! Studios

King Arthur is back… and he’s a zombie. From writer Kieron Gillen and artist Dan Mora, Once & Future reimagines British folklore as a high-octane, monster-hunting thrill ride, blending classic legend with modern horror and adventure.

The story follows Bridgette McGuire, a retired monster hunter reluctantly pulled out of obscurity when King Arthur is resurrected as a terrifying undead conqueror. Together with her grandson Duncan, a mild-mannered academic suddenly thrust into battle, they unravel a conspiracy rooted in myth and blood. As the barriers between legend and reality crumble, they face off against an escalating series of magical threats — including vampiric knights, twisted fae, and a reawakened Merlin with sinister motives. It’s got fast-paced action, dark humor, and a rich, ever-expanding mythology that could easily fuel multiple films.

With the right tone that fits somewhere between The Mummy, Hellboy, and Supernatural, Once & Future could launch a full-blown action-horror franchise that breathes thrilling, blood-soaked new life into the Arthurian legend. It’s smart, scary, and stylish enough to stand apart in a crowded fantasy genre.

7) Lazarus (Image Comics)

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Greg Rucka and Michael Lark’s Lazarus imagines a future where the world is no longer governed by nations, but by a handful of wealthy families who control everything. Each family has a genetically engineered protector known as a “Lazarus.” The story follows Forever Carlyle who is the Lazarus of her family. She begins to question her loyalty as secrets and betrayals unravel.

The dystopian setting feels terrifyingly plausible, and the series has all the ingredients of a prestige sci-fi franchise with espionage, class warfare, moral ambiguity, and grounded world-building. Forever is a compelling protagonist as both a lethal warrior and a lost soul. Watching her evolution from loyal weapon to self-aware rebel would give audiences a hero worth rooting for across multiple films.

There was once a TV adaptation in development, but it never left the ground. That’s something that could easily be rectified by a movie studio.

8) Black Hole (Kitchen Sink Press/Fantagraphics)

Image COURTESY OF Kitchen Sink Press/Fantagraphics

Charles Burns’ Black Hole is a slow-burn body-horror masterpiece that’s just as psychological as it is grotesque. Set in the 1970s, the comic follows a group of teenagers in Seattle who contract a sexually transmitted disease that causes bizarre physical mutations. The comic uses its horror elements as a metaphor for adolescent alienation, sexual awakening, and emotional trauma. The art is surreal and nightmarish, but always grounded in human experience.

Several directors have flirted with adapting Black Hole, including David Fincher and Alexandre Aja, but it remains untouched. The material is rich, unsettling, and intimate, perfect for a prestige horror film managed by the likes of A24. Handled with the right tone, Black Hole could be the next Hereditary, but with a weirder, more lingering sense of dread that stays with you long after the credits roll.

9) East of West (Image Comics)

Jonathan Hickman and Nick Dragotta’s East of West is a genre-defying masterpiece. Laid out as an apocalyptic Western that blends dystopian sci-fi, Biblical prophecy, East of West provides an alternate American history into something wholly unique.

Set in a fractured version of the U.S. where the Civil War ended differently and the world teeters on the brink of doom, the story follows Death who has gone rogue — away from the rest of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse — to protect his family and prevent a prophecy from coming true.

The world-building has an almost Tolkien-esque expanse to it, with different nations, religions, and factions vying for dominance. The characters are mythic yet deeply human. And the themes such as fate vs. free will, cycles of violence, corrupt power — are deeply resonant.

10) Saga (Image Comics)

Image courtesy of Image Comics

If Hollywood is looking for the next great genre-defining franchise, Saga is the obvious answer. Created by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples, Saga is a sweeping, Star Wars-meets-Shakespeare epic. The story follows two soldiers from warring alien races, Alana and Marko as they try to protect their daughter Hazel in a universe that wants them dead.

It’s violent, funny, heartbreaking, and relentlessly imaginative. From TV-headed robots to ghost babysitters to intergalactic bounty hunters, every issue of Saga expands the galaxy in bold, beautiful ways. But what really makes Saga franchise-worthy is its heart. At its core, it’s about family — the pain, the joy, the impossible sacrifices.

The comic has already built a massive fanbase and critical acclaim, with many hailing it as one of the last decade’s best comic books. All that’s missing is a studio bold enough to take the risk.