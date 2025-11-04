HBO Max Just Added Some of the Best Christmas Movies of All Time

The holiday season is officially here, and HBO Max is the perfect destination for anyone looking to start their Christmas movie marathons. The platform offers some of the best streaming options to kick back and relax with after a busy day of holiday shopping, and a wave of new content that arrived on November 1st just brought some of the best Christmas movies of all time to HBO Max.

As the world said goodbye to all things spooky with the passage of October and hello to the festive spirit with the arrival of November over the weekend, HBO Max joined the other major streaming services in rolling out a major content update to its streaming catalog. Along with Dangerous Liaisons and Puss In Boots, the streamer also added several holiday-themed titles to its catalog, including five of the best Christmas movies ever. HBO Max subscribers can now stream the classic 1938 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the iconic A Christmas Story, Will Ferrell’s hilarious 2000s Christmas comedy Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and even the beloved animated movie The Polar Express.

Those five classic Christmas movies are now available to stream alongside another holiday film that joined the lineup on November 1st. Four Christmases, the Christmas rom-com starring Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon as a couple who must visit each of their divorced parents over Christmas after their vacation plans fall apart, is also now part of HBO Max’s lineup.

More Christmas Content Is Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max intends to spread the Christmas spirit throughout November with the arrival of several more holiday-themed titles. On November 4th, the streamer stocked Season 12 of Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship. More holiday-themed competitions will roll out in the coming weeks, including the debut seasons of Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas on November 6th, Sweet Empire: Winter Wars on November 10th, Hoarding for the Holidays on November 12th, and Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition on November 18th. HBO Max will cap its November holiday content on November 30th with the premiere of OWN’s new holiday movie, OWN for the Holidays Movie: Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

The upcoming arrivals will join an existing catalog of Christmas content that includes movies like 8-Bit Christmas, A Christmas Story Christmas, A Hollywood Christmas, Bad Santa and Bad Santa 2, The Man Who Invented Christmas, and Gremlins.

What’s New on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s streaming catalog features more than just Christmas movies, and November 1st just brought plenty of other great additions to the platform. Movies like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Dangerous Liaisons, Happy Feet, House of 1000 Corpses, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Sucker Punch, and The Bride of Frankenstein are now all streaming on the platform.

