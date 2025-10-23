Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in November 2025

While November is still a week away, and everybody is busy gearing up for Halloween, streaming services like HBO Max are getting started on preparations for the month ahead. This week, HBO Max released its latest “What’s New” newsletter, informing current and prospective subscribers of every movie and TV show set to join the service in November.

In addition to new episodes of shows like IT: Welcome to Derry and The Chair Company, which premiered in October, HBO Max will bring a couple of new HBO originals to streaming next month. That includes Rachel Sennott’s new comedy series I Love LA and French drama The Seduction.

You can check out the complete list of the HBO Max November additions below!

November 1st

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

A United Kingdom

A Woman’s Face

Alex Cross (2012)

Backfire

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Betrayed (1954)

Brick Mansions

Crime Wave

Dangerous Liaisons

Deception (1946)

Desperate

Destination Tokyo

Dillinger

Each Dawn I Die

Elf

Four Christmases

Happy Feet

Hellboy (2004)

House of 1000 Corpses

I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Invisible Stripes

Johnny Angel

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Marine Raiders

Marked Woman

Monster-In-Law

Murder, My Sweet

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Nocturne

Norm of the North

Objective, Burma!

Out of the Fog

Out of the Past

Puss In Boots

Red Light

Red Riding Hood

Roadblock

Screaming Eagles

Sucker Punch

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Devil’s Rejects

The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut

The Kitchen, Season 39 (Food Network)

The Locket

The Man I Love

The Mask of Dimitrios

The Polar Express

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

The Public Enemy

The Roaring Twenties

The Set-Up

The Town

The Unsuspected

The Wolfman

The Women (1939)

They Live by Night

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

This Woman Is Dangerous

Where Danger Lives

November 2nd

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 9 (Travel)

Past Lives (A24)

Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season 1 (OWN)

I Love LA, Season 1 (HBO Original)

An ambitious friend group navigates life and love in LA.

November 3rd

Barney’s World, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 2 (Food Network)

I Am Curious Johnny

In the Eye of the Storm, Season 3 (Discovery)

Wardens of the North, Season 5 (Animal Planet)

November 4th

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 7 (Food Network)

Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts, Season 1A

November 5th

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

The Plot Thickens, Season 6 (TCM)

Who Hired the Hitman?, Season 1 (ID)

November 6th

A Man Called Otto

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 39 (Food Network)

Expedition Files, Season 3 (Discovery)

Expedition Unknown, Season 16 (Discovery)

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)

Alex vs ARod (HBO Original)

From the pinnacle of athletic success to the depths of scandal, Alex Rodriguez saw his prolific baseball career marred by a high-profile suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Told through a series of intimate interviews with Rodriguez, ALEX VS AROD explores the dualities of one of the most polarizing figures in sports.

November 7th

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52 (Food Network)

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)

The Vallecas Files (HBO Original)

Materialists (A24)

A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

November 8th

Gold Rush, Season 16 (Discovery)

November 9th

Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)

November 10th

Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Sweet Empire: Winter Wars, Season 1 (Food Network)

November 12th

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 41 (Food Network)

Hoarding for the Holidays, Season 1 (HGTV)

Homestead Rescue, Season 13 (Discovery)

November 13th

Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Body Cam, Season 10 (ID)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)

November 14th

Silly Sundays, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Eddington (A24)

In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.

One to One: John & Yoko (HBO Original)

A rare and revelatory inside look at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s first year in New York City in the early 1970s, ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO delivers an immersive, cinematic experience that brings to life a chapter of explosive creativity and political activism in their lives.

The Seduction (HBO Original)

To be the hero of your own story, you sometimes have to be the villain in others’. Marquise de Merteuil, betrayed by Valmont, embarks on a daring journey to become Paris’ leading courtesan. Freely adapted from the novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, a thrilling exploration of the price of emotional & sexual freedom in a world where women had little.

November 15th

The Last Woodsmen, Season 2 (Discovery)

November 18th

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Original)

Equal parts absurd and unsettlingly real the film traces the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry and its effect on students and educators, raising important questions about the unintended consequences of these intense preparations.

November 20th

Missing (2023)

Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

November 21st

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)

November 22nd

Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)

November 26th

Flight Risk (Lionsgate)

November 28th

Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium (DCU)

Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)

November 30th

OWN for the Holidays Movie: Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (OWN)