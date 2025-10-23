Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in November 2025

While November is still a week away, and everybody is busy gearing up for Halloween, streaming services like HBO Max are getting started on preparations for the month ahead. This week, HBO Max released its latest “What’s New” newsletter, informing current and prospective subscribers of every movie and TV show set to join the service in November.
In addition to new episodes of shows like IT: Welcome to Derry and The Chair Company, which premiered in October, HBO Max will bring a couple of new HBO originals to streaming next month. That includes Rachel Sennott’s new comedy series I Love LA and French drama The Seduction.
You can check out the complete list of the HBO Max November additions below!
November 1st
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story
A United Kingdom
A Woman’s Face
Alex Cross (2012)
Backfire
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Betrayed (1954)
Brick Mansions
Crime Wave
Dangerous Liaisons
Deception (1946)
Desperate
Destination Tokyo
Dillinger
Each Dawn I Die
Elf
Four Christmases
Happy Feet
Hellboy (2004)
House of 1000 Corpses
I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Invisible Stripes
Johnny Angel
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Marine Raiders
Marked Woman
Monster-In-Law
Murder, My Sweet
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Nocturne
Norm of the North
Objective, Burma!
Out of the Fog
Out of the Past
Puss In Boots
Red Light
Red Riding Hood
Roadblock
Screaming Eagles
Sucker Punch
The Bride of Frankenstein
The Devil’s Rejects
The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut
The Kitchen, Season 39 (Food Network)
The Locket
The Man I Love
The Mask of Dimitrios
The Polar Express
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
The Public Enemy
The Roaring Twenties
The Set-Up
The Town
The Unsuspected
The Wolfman
The Women (1939)
They Live by Night
They Were Expendable
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
This Woman Is Dangerous
Where Danger Lives
November 2nd
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 9 (Travel)
Past Lives (A24)
Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season 1 (OWN)
I Love LA, Season 1 (HBO Original)
An ambitious friend group navigates life and love in LA.
November 3rd
Barney’s World, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 2 (Food Network)
I Am Curious Johnny
In the Eye of the Storm, Season 3 (Discovery)
Wardens of the North, Season 5 (Animal Planet)
November 4th
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)
Supermarket Stakeout, Season 7 (Food Network)
Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts, Season 1A
November 5th
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
The Plot Thickens, Season 6 (TCM)
Who Hired the Hitman?, Season 1 (ID)
November 6th
A Man Called Otto
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 39 (Food Network)
Expedition Files, Season 3 (Discovery)
Expedition Unknown, Season 16 (Discovery)
Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)
Alex vs ARod (HBO Original)
From the pinnacle of athletic success to the depths of scandal, Alex Rodriguez saw his prolific baseball career marred by a high-profile suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Told through a series of intimate interviews with Rodriguez, ALEX VS AROD explores the dualities of one of the most polarizing figures in sports.
November 7th
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52 (Food Network)
Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
The Vallecas Files (HBO Original)
Materialists (A24)
A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.
November 8th
Gold Rush, Season 16 (Discovery)
November 9th
Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)
November 10th
Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
Sweet Empire: Winter Wars, Season 1 (Food Network)
November 12th
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 41 (Food Network)
Hoarding for the Holidays, Season 1 (HGTV)
Homestead Rescue, Season 13 (Discovery)
November 13th
Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Body Cam, Season 10 (ID)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)
November 14th
Silly Sundays, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
Eddington (A24)
In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.
One to One: John & Yoko (HBO Original)
A rare and revelatory inside look at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s first year in New York City in the early 1970s, ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO delivers an immersive, cinematic experience that brings to life a chapter of explosive creativity and political activism in their lives.
The Seduction (HBO Original)
To be the hero of your own story, you sometimes have to be the villain in others’. Marquise de Merteuil, betrayed by Valmont, embarks on a daring journey to become Paris’ leading courtesan. Freely adapted from the novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, a thrilling exploration of the price of emotional & sexual freedom in a world where women had little.
November 15th
The Last Woodsmen, Season 2 (Discovery)
November 18th
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Original)
Equal parts absurd and unsettlingly real the film traces the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry and its effect on students and educators, raising important questions about the unintended consequences of these intense preparations.
November 20th
Missing (2023)
Work on the Wild Side, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
November 21st
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E (Cartoon Network)
November 22nd
Belle Collective, Season 6 (OWN)
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H (Cartoon Network)
November 26th
Flight Risk (Lionsgate)
November 28th
Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium (DCU)
Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)
November 30th
OWN for the Holidays Movie: Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (OWN)