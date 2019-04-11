Original Hellboy Star Ron Perlman Doesn't Hate David Harbour for Reboot

✖

When a new Hellboy was announced years ago, which confirmed that neither star Ron Perlman nor director Guillermo del Toro would be involved, the pair expressed their disappointment at not getting the opportunity to complete the trilogy they kicked off years ago. When that film was both a critical and financial disappointment, one might think that those involved with del Toro's two films would celebrate the recent project's shortcomings, yet Perlman recently detailed how, not only did he have absolutely no wishes for the film either in its triumph or its failure, but how he wished nothing but success for star David Harbour.

"Well, I'm fond of David Harbour. He's a really good guy and he's a really good actor, so I was hoping for the best for him, but I had my Hellboy epoch, era, was what it was," Perlman recently detailed to ComicBook.com about his reaction to Hellboy's disappointments. "This has really nothing to do with it. There was no overlap. They were two completely different entities. So I didn't have an opinion about the new Hellboy or a wish for it to succeed or fail, but I did make it clear that if there was a chance to finish the trilogy with Guillermo, as we had done the first two films and in the image of what he had in mind in terms of closing all of the circles, that is something that I would, to this day, consider doing. But since it [didn't happen], then I had moved on and I didn't have an opinion about any of it. And I'm not being effusive or hyperbolic, that's just the truth of it."

As far as whether or not we could ever potentially get that third film, last year's reboot surely complicates things, even if del Toro is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of his generation.

Luckily, fans don't have to wait much longer to see Perlman battle more fantastical creatures, as he stars in Monster Hunter, based on the video game series.

In the new film, "Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Hellboy. Monster Hunter hits theaters on December 18th.

