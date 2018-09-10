‘Hellboy’ Movie Panel Set for New York Comic Con

In just under one month, it looks like fans will finally get their first look at the upcoming Hellboy reboot, as well as the debut of Stranger Things star David Harbour as the titular character.

While the film is set to arrive in theaters in January, there has yet to be any sort of advertising make the rounds online. No posters, no trailers, nothing. That will likely change on October 6, during the Hellboy panel at New York Comic Con.

The official New York Comic Con Twitter account shared the announcement on Monday morning, along with the one moving photo of Harbour in his Hellboy costume. The image reveals that the Hellboy panel will be taking place on the Main Stage at New York Comic Con from 11 am to noon on October 6.

“It’s real, it’s gritty, it’s Hellboy at NYCC,” the tweet reads. “Don’t miss the Hellboy panel on Saturday, October 6.”

The tweet goes on to explain that the panel will feature four of the film’s stars: David Harbour, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, and Ian McShane. Mike Mignola, the creator of the Hellboy character, will also join the panel’s roster.

Although there has been no official confirmation that this panel will include any sort of footage or trailer, this kind of convention is definitely the right opportunity for a film like this to garner attention. There’s also the matter of the release timeline to consider. For a major film coming out in January, an initial trailer in October gives the marketing team more than enough time to implement an extensive advertising campaign.

Hellboy, directed by Neil Marshall and starring David Harbour, is set to hit theaters on January 11, 2019.