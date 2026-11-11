Henry Cavill and Guy Ritchie’s Flop Spy Thriller Is Finally Finding Success as a Streaming Hit

Henry Cavill has had a rough ride in the last few years. Leaving behind both Superman and The Witcher in quick succession, the actor seemed certain to find himself easily slipping into some new high profile roles that would become the next box office sensation. However, his choice of movie has left something to be desired when it comes to box office results, including his team up with Jake Gyllenhaal in Guy Ritchie’s heist thriller In the Grey earlier this year. The film continued the recent collaborations between the British actor and director, but so far has not resulted in cinema gold, even if their joint ventures have delivered some strong results on streaming. In the Grey is certainly a prime example of this, as after barely being able to make a blip during its theatrical in May, it has followed a decent PVOD performance by now becoming a #1 hit on Starz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

In the Grey is a typical Ritchie movie, with ruthless criminals coming up against a team of elite operatives on a mission to steal back a billion-dollar fortune. Cavill plays Sid, one of the specialists on the dangerous journey to a private island with Gyllenhaal’s Bronco and Eiza Gonzalez as team leader Rachel. On its release, critics were divided about the film, resulting in a less than inspiring 53% Rotten Tomatoes score. The biggest bone of contention among reviews is this movie comes across as a paint-by-numbers Ritchie flick with no fresh ideas. This kind of familiarity sat well with audiences, who gave it an 82% rating, but sadly did not turn out to see the film in numbers. In the Grey ended its theatrical run on around $28 million worldwide, which was less than half its $70 million budget. Worse still, only $5.7 million of that came from its domestic U.S. release, the lowest of Ritchie’s movies in the last 20 years.

Guy Ritchie and Henry Cavill Have Struggled to Make Successful Movies

Whether working together or on other projects, neither Cavill or Ritchie have been able to catch a break in recent years. After his Superman role came to an end, Cavill has appeared in Michael Vaughn’s $200 million Apple TV spy comedy Argyle, which became one of the platform’s biggest streaming releases after its disappointing box office, then followed it up with Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which had a similar struggle getting audiences into cinemas. Other than his supporting role as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes movies on Netflix, this has been pretty much the extent of Cavill’s recent output, although he is hoping for success with his reboot of Highlander, a Voltron movie and a Warhammer 40K project. Ritchie’s recent releases have not fared much better with none of his movies managing to break even as can be seen in the table below.

Film Release Year Reported Budget Worldwide Box Office In the Grey 2026 $70M $28M Fountain of Youth 2025 $180M N/A (Streaming only) The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare 2024 $60M $27M–$29.8M The Covenant 2023 $55M $21.9M Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre 2023 $50M $49M

Despite this, Ritchie has found plenty of success with these movies on their streaming releases, and with several TV projects. The Gentlemen, MobLand, and Young Sherlock have all been chart-topping releases for the director who has always been at his best when working with gangsters and criminal families. As well as new seasons of those shows, Ritchie’s next movie will be the thriller Wife & Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, and Anthony Hopkins, which hits cinemas in February 2027. Whether this tale of blackmail, murder, and a brutal battle for succession within a wealthy family can finally break Ritchie’s woeful run of results is yet to be seen, but February is often regarded as a graveyard for movie releases, which may not be the best sign.

Have you seen any of Guy Ritchie or Henry Cavill’s recent releases? Let us know what you thought of them in the comments.