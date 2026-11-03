Warhammer 40k Update From Henry Cavill Collaborator Officially Addresses the Biggest Problem for the Series

The long-promised Warhammer 40k TV series on Amazon Prime Video may finally have good news on the horizon. Though former Superman star Henry Cavill has been attached to the series for some time, from the outside perspective, the pace in getting the series adapted has appeared to be glacial at best. , Carrie and The Haunting of Hill House‘s Mike Flanagan, things appear to finally be moving along. Flanagan may have Stephen King’s The Dark Tower waiting in the wings, but he’s navigating another massive ship with Warhammer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new interview, Flanagan confirmed what the biggest challenge has been in getting the series off the ground, admitting that the dense mythology that surrounds Warhammer 40k isn’t an easy one to crack, on top of admitting that Henry Cavill would be personally mad at him for revealing any secrets. “All I can say is that Warhammer is a fascinating world. The challenge, as anyone familiar with it knows, is finding a way in – it’s so big. There are 700 novels, discounting the (tabletop) game, the interactive elements and so much of the rest of the lore,” Flangan told Deadline, adding that the show has “a very cool and unexpected on-ramp into it, which I think is very exciting.”

Flanagan is one of the busiest in Hollywood. Not only did his hit new Prime Video TV series Carrie just get renewed for Season 2, but he’s also in post-production on the upcoming The Exorcist: Martyrs, and that’s on top of continuing to develop both an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower and Warhammer 40k. The good news for fans is that Flanagan himself is handling the pressure just fine, adding, “I’m sworn to secrecy on all of (Warhammer), but I’m having the time of my life working on it.”

Here’s the good news for fans of Warhammer 40k, though: if there’s one person in Hollywood who can figure out how to make the unadaptable into something compelling and unique, it’s Mike Flanagan. Though updates about Warhammer 40k have been sporadic since the first announcement of the deal almost four years ago, Flanagan has already proven time and time again that he can take properties, ideas, and stories that seem like they cannot work and spin them into gold.

Not only did Flanagan make the “unadaptable” Stephen King book Gerald’s Game into a great movie, but he managed to bring the sequel to The Shining to life in Doctor Sleep. Even in the past month, Flanagan has proven himself again, releasing a new take on Carrie that has captured the world’s imagination despite 50 years of various adaptations of the material. He even made a follow-up to the 2014 horror movie Ouija (which boasts a 6% on Rotten Tomatoes) and delivered a prequel that has an 83% approval rating. With all that in mind, if there’s a writer who can crack the case for Warhammer 40k, it’s Mike Flanagan.