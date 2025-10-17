Henry Cavill Has 2 Perfect Witcher Replacements Lined Up (but Not a Superman One)

For a time, Henry Cavill was one of Hollywood’s most beloved leading men, commanding the screen as both Superman and Geralt of Rivia. His tenure in these iconic roles, however, came to an abrupt end. The persistent failures of Warner Bros.’ handling of the DC cinematic universe led to a complete reboot that officially scrapped Cavill’s take on the Man of Steel just after he had announced his return. Meanwhile, on Netflix’s The Witcher, Cavill was replaced by Liam Hemsworth after the third season, a decision widely attributed to significant creative disagreements over the show’s deviation from its source material. Despite losing these signature roles, two upcoming projects are perfectly positioned to give Cavill the opportunity to channel all the great aspects of his Geralt of Rivia performance.

The impending Highlander reboot offers Cavill a seamless transition into another Geralt-esque role. The film will see him portray an immortal Scottish swordsman, a character locked in centuries of combat and loss, which directly parallels the world-weary monster hunter he embodied in The Witcher. This provides a natural framework for Cavill to again portray a stoic, long-lived warrior, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski’s involvement promising a level of grounded action that aligns perfectly with the physicality that made Cavill’s Geralt so compelling. A training injury Cavill sustained in September 2025 has pushed the start of Highlander production into 2026. This unfortunate setback means a theatrical release, once eyed for 2026, is now more realistically expected in 2027 or 2028.

Cavill’s developing Warhammer 40,000 television series for Amazon Studios presents an even more significant opportunity to create an epic fantasy saga. By serving as both the star and an executive producer, Cavill gains a level of creative control he reportedly lacked on The Witcher, allowing him to personally shepherd the adaptation of a universe for which he holds a deep, public passion. After a tense period of negotiation, Games Workshop and Amazon successfully reached a final agreement on creative guidelines in December 2024, officially greenlighting the project to move forward. The series is now in the early stages of development, with a writers’ room assembled to begin mapping out the vast cinematic universe.

When Is Henry Cavill Donning a Superhero Cape Again?

While Cavill’s tenure as Superman was set within a divisive cinematic universe, his undeniable physical presence and the gravitas he brought to the role were never in question. He perfectly embodied the power of a Kryptonian, a quality that made him a standout even in the franchise’s most criticized entries, such as Justice League. Furthermore, his departure was a casualty of a necessary creative reboot, not a reflection of his capabilities, leaving him as a valuable free agent in the superhero genre. Finally, his surprise cameo as a Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine served as a reminder of his screen command and signaled to both audiences and studios that he should be back in the superhero game

It is genuinely surprising that neither Marvel Studios nor the new DC Studios has secured him for another major character. With his proven ability to anchor a blockbuster and a dedicated fanbase ready to follow him, Cavill is a valuable asset for any studio building a comic book universe. The new DCU, under James Gunn and Peter Safran, has shown a willingness to work with actors in new roles, and Marvel is constantly looking for A-list talent to populate its ever-expanding multiverse. Whether as a hero like Captain Britain for Marvel or a formidable villain in the new DCU, Cavill’s return to the genre feels like an inevitability that is simply waiting for the right project to materialize.

