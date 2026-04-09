Highlander Remake Star Confirms “A Lot” of Decapitations (And Fans Will Get What They Want) [Exclusive]

There’s no shortage of exciting genre films on the horizon, and the upcoming Highlander reboot deserves to be on that list. Hailing from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, Highlander looks to put a modern spin on the cult classic, enlisting a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Henry Cavill, Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, and more. With all that talent on both sides of the camera, it seems all but a given that Highlander will deliver all of the thrilling action fans could want, and according to actor Djimon Hounsou, one particular series staple is going to be quite prevalent.

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Speaking with ComicBook to promote his new movie Thrash (releasing on Netflix on April 10th), Hounsou discussed Highlander and explained why longtime fans of the 1986 original should be excited. “They’re gonna love this movie,” he said. “The scale of the action in this one … certainly, being directed by Chad, the guy who directed all the John Wick [movies]. And it’s an amazing cast as well. It’s going to be spectacular. The sets, the way how they’re designed … certainly, my set was just [great].” Hounsou also added that there will be “a lot” of decapitations.

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Can Highlander Become the Next John Wick?

Thanks to his work on the aforementioned John Wick franchise, Stahelski has cemented himself as one of the best action filmmakers of his era. With his background in stunts, Stahelski has always been able to stage immersive set pieces that are intricately choreographed, allowing viewers to fully appreciate all the hard work that goes into making movies like this. John Wick revolutionized the action genre as a whole with its distinct style, and now Stahelski is looking to make a similar splash with Highlander.

It still remains to be seen how the final film turns out, but Hounsou’s comments are definitely encouraging. John Wick stood out from the ground not just because of its impressive gunfights, but also the bold and unique visuals that were a marvel to behold on screen. The production design in the John Wick films is top-notch, so it isn’t surprising to hear that trait has been carried over to Highlander. Of course, Highlander stands apart from John Wick in the sense that main character Connor MacLeod is a warrior who’s been alive for centuries. While Stahelski’s film is set to take place in the modern day, there could be sequences in a variety of locations, showing how Connor came to be.

It’s also great to hear that decapitations will factor heavily into the new film. A plethora of beheadings were depicted in previous Highlander media, so it wouldn’t feel right if the reboot skimped on this aspect. It will be very interesting to see how these play out in Stahelski’s unique brand of action filmmaking. The gun fu seen in the John Wick films is so fluid and breathtaking, one can only imagine what Stahelski’s sword battles will look like. John Wick shot many an enemy in the head, and it sounds like Henry Cavill’s Conor will be slicing many heads off as he makes his way through foes.

Highlander is arriving at a time when John Wick finds itself in a fascinating place. Last summer’s spinoff Ballerina underwhelmed at the box office, and though Donnie Yen is putting a Caine spinoff together, the future of that franchise is a bit up in the air. John Wick 5 was announced last year, but Stahelski has noted that it’ll only happen if they crack the right story. In the meantime, Highlander is looking to fill the void. Stahelski is once again helming a compelling action movie taking place in a rich mythology. Assuming it’s a hit, he’ll likely get a chance to further expand upon Highlander.

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