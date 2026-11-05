Henry Cavill Made An Entire Video Game About His Justice League Mustache And You Can Play It Soon

Henry Cavill is finally getting his revenge for the most notorious mustache removal in Hollywood history. The former Superman actor has collaborated with Google to develop Mustache Protocol, a retro 16-bit video game inspired by the disastrous CGI used to remove his facial hair in 2017’s Justice League, known as Mustachegate. The game pits players against rogue CGI artists who want to remove every mustache on Earth. Fans will soon be able to join Cavill in preserving facial hair everywhere.

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Google announced the game on Nov. 4 and said Cavill is making it with the company’s new Googlebook laptop and AI-powered development tools. The actor is chronicling the process in a video series, with the first episode out now. More episodes will be released throughout November before the game is playable later this month. Google is also partnering with Movember, donating $11 for every play in November, up to $500,000, to help fund men’s health causes.

The whole mustache controversy stems from the notoriously troubled Justice League production. Warner Bros. hired Joss Whedon to do reshoots after Zack Snyder needed to step away from the movie. However, Cavill was already committed to shooting Mission: Impossible: Fallout, so he was forced to keep his mustache. Warner Bros. couldn’t work around his facial hair but tried to digitally remove it, giving Superman one of the oddest upper lips in cinema history.

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As for Cavill, he’s always had a sense of humor about the moustache. Fans will recall the iconic Mission: Impossible – Fallout GIF of Cavill reloading his guns before a bathroom brawl with Tom Cruise. Through some odd lighting, it appears his facial hair magically grows back, as if by flexing his muscles he’s somehow regrowing his facial hair. Cavill even joked that he learned how to grow facial hair again after his experience on Justice League.

Cavill’s gaming credits are equally legendary. He’s a huge fan of World of Warcraft and missed Zack Snyder’s first call to offer him Superman because he was in a gaming session. He was a fan of The Witcher games long before playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s adaptation. He’s also a huge Warhammer 40,000 fan who paints his own miniatures, plays Space Marine 2, and is currently working on a live-action adaptation of the franchise. In 2020, he excited fans by uploading a video of himself building a gaming PC, complete with Barry White music and a few technical difficulties:

Warner Bros. must have allowed the nondisparagement agreements to lapse recently, because the Justice League cast has been rehashing that troubled production lately. Ben Affleck recently blasted the studio’s treatment of Snyder, saying he felt the death of the director’s daughter was used as an excuse to remove him. Affleck described the reshoots as the low point of his career. That production was also dogged by reports of on-set verbal altercations involving Whedon, including Gal Gadot’s claim that he threatened her career and Ray Fisher’s accusations of abusive behavior. At least one fun thing can come out of that production.

Fans can track Cavill’s progress on Mustache Protocol at Google’s official website and sign up to be notified when the game is released. Nearly a decade after Justice League, Superman’s missing mustache is finally making its heroic comeback.