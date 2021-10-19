Gal Gadot “Was Shocked” by Joss Whedon’s Treatment While Filming Justice League Reshoots

If there’s one Justice League story longer than the Snyder Cut, it’s getting to the core of what actually happened on the set of the 2017 box office disaster. After Zack Snyder stepped down from the film, Marvel’s The Avengers star Joss Whedon stepped in to replace him. In the years since, several cast members have alleged that Whedon was unprofessional and verbally abusive, with Ray Fisher’s allegations triggering a Warner Bros. investigation into what happened. The studio has never made the results of that investigation public, but some took Whedon’s departure from The Nevers, a project on WarnerMedia-owned HBO, as a sign that he was no longer in the studio’s good graces.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has rarely talked about the Whedon situation publicly in the U.S., although she said in a widely-quoted interview on Israeli TV that Whedon “kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable.”

In a new interview with Elle magazine, Gadot said she was “shocked” by the behavior, but that she wasn’t intimidated by Whedon, instead going to Warner Bros. almost immediately to get satisfaction.

“Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it,” Gadot told the magazine. “You’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay.”

That particular allegation hits hard, because it seems to match up with allegations of his behavior on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, where the cast was younger and less influential than Gadot. Following Ray Fisher’s very public accusations against Whedon, a number of people who used to work on Buffy came forward with similar stories.

“I would’ve done the same thing, I think, if I was a man,” Gadot added to her story. “Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge.”

Whedon’s representatives challenged the accusations made by Ray Fisher publicly, but the filmmaker has been largely absent from the public eye since the Warner Bros. investigation began.