Watch The Witcher's Henry Cavill Build a PC

Between seasons of The Witcher, actor Henry Cavill is still finding ways to entertain his fans with routine updates on his life and the occasional insight into the show’s plans. This week, we got another example of the former when Cavill shared a video of himself building a gaming PC. Set to the tune of Barry White’s “You're the First, the Last, My Everything,” we see Cavill’s day-long process of building the PC head into the night, and after having to backtrack a bit to fix some mistakes, he’s got a working PC at the end.

Cavill joked in the caption of his video that the content wasn’t suitable for everyone and that viewers “may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before.” His video opened with a spread of computer components on a table before he started flipping through the instructions and recorded himself using a GoPro-style camera so that viewers wouldn’t miss any part of the process.

You can check out the timelapse of his PC project below as he put together the system over the course of a day and then worked on it some more the next day.

Some of the mistakes or problems Cavill ran into may be relatable to those who’ve built their own PCs, but the result at the end of the video was a fully functioning gaming PC. Cavill joked that this was just the beginning and not the end.

Cavill’s Instagram page has been one of the best places for The Witcher fans to look to for more updates on the show’s status regarding the second season, but there hasn’t been as much said about the plans lately. A lot of that likely has to do with the production of the second season being shut down amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The plan right now is to resume production in August, based on what’s been said most recently, though it’s unclear if that’s still the plan or if that’ll change next month.

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

The Witcher’s second season does not currently have a release date.

