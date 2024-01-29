Guy Ritchie's new movie is giving the finger to ungentlemanly warfare. Lionsgate on Monday dropped the first poster for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Ritchie's World War II-era action-thriller reuniting the filmmaker with his The Man from U.N.C.L.E. star Henry Cavill. The poster, which you can see below, comes with Cavill's announcement that the trailer — revealing the first footage from Ritchie's star-studded follow-up to The Covenant and his (unrelated) Netflix TV series The Gentlemen — will release online Tuesday, January 30.

"Whilst my Argylle press tour nears completion, there is yet more excitement to come," Cavill announced on Instagram. "Tomorrow will bring the trailer for Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare! Watch this space for more bearded and twirly wirly moustachioed antics." See the poster and the bearded Cavill's post below.

Per the logline, Ungentlemanly Warfare is inspired by the true story of "UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill's and Ian Fleming's secret WWII combat organization. The clandestine squad's unconventional and 'ungentlemanly' fighting techniques against the Nazis helped change the course of the war and gave birth to the modern Black Ops unit."

From Ritchie and Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick and Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on author Damien Lewis' 2014 book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII. It features an ensemble that includes Cavill (Argylle), Eiza Gonzaléz (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Henry Golding (The Gentlemen), Henrique Zaga (The New Mutants), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (The Woman King), Babs Olusanmokun (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), and Til Schweiger (Inglorious Basterds).

When announcing the then-untitled adaptation of Lewis' book, Ritchie touted Ungentlemanly Warfare as "an action-packed movie that is both intellectually stimulating and physically exhilarating." Ritchie directs from a script he wrote with Arash Amel (Hidden Strike, the upcoming Starman remake), Paul Tamasy (The Fighter, Patriots Day), and Eric Johnson (The Finest Hours, The Outpost).

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare opens only in movie theaters April 19.