Netflix Reveals First Look at Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen Spinoff Series

Netflix has released some first-look photos of The Gentlemen ahead of the series' release in 2024. Guy Ritchie gets to revisit a pandemic favorite on the streaming service. Characters from the TV show are thrust into the same world as The Gentlemen, but there are some new challenges to contend with for these gangsters. White Lotus standout Theo James stars as Eddie Horniman. He's teamed with Kayla Scodelario from Lovesick. Ritchie is the man directing the first two entries along with co-writing, and executive producing. Check out the wild first images down below!

Here's the synopsis for the upcoming TV series: "We meet Eddie Horniman as he inherits his father's sizable estate… only to discover it's part of a weed empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory elements of Britain's criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

Your first look at Theo James and Kaya Scodelario in Guy Ritchie's thrilling new drama series The Gentlemen, inspired by the hit film of the same name. Coming in 2024. pic.twitter.com/yvpTlWGT2P — Netflix (@netflix) November 21, 2023

Netflix Is Pumped About The Gentlemen

Even though The Gentlemen premiered during the pandemic, there was still a great response to then project. Netflix thought highly enough of Ritchie's creation to go-ahead and push this whole concept forward. Unfortunately, the production lost a lot of time due to the pandemic and the stoppages. But, all things are full-steam ahead for a 2024 release. The series creator just wants people to be able to experience The Gentlemen for themselves after all this work has been put in on the back-end.

"The world of 'The Gentlemen' is a little bit of me," Ritchie previously said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."

Where Did The Gentlemen Start?

Miramax has a synopsis for the movie that started it all: "From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant)."

