Henry Cavill Reveals First Look at New Guy Ritchie Movie

Henry Cavill may no longer be Superman, but the actor must possess the stamina of a Kryptonian to keep up with his busy schedule. Cavill will be seen next in the third season of The Witcher, which will also serve as his last season as Geralt of Rivia. Liam Hemsworth is set to replace Cavill in the role, and now that leaves Cavill open to appearing in more movies, including an upcoming Guy Ritchie project titled Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Ritchie has begun filming the project, and Cavill is sharing the first look at the upcoming film from Lionsgate.

You can check out the first look at Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare below.

Henry Cavill Recently Exited His Role as Superman

When it was announced that James Gunn would be penning a new Superman movie without Henry Cavill, the actor took to Instagram to release a statement on his exit, and it seems that while he's sad that he will no longer get to don the cape, he is excited about the future of Clark Kent.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

What is Henry Cavill Doing Next?

Previously, it was revealed that Amazon is in final stages to secure the rights to Warhammer 40K. Should the deal close, Henry Cavill is will executive produce and star in a TV series of the beloved franchise. It's worth noting these discussions could fall apart in the eleventh hour, but it sounds pretty close to being a done deal. Cavill has even teased getting involved in a Warhammer project, once noting that he looked like a younger version of the Emperor of Mankind....before the Emperor became a living corpse hooked up to a massive supercomputer who needed to consume the souls of a thousand people a day to stave off actual death.

Guy Ritchie's Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is currently in production.

