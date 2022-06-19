Disney's Hercules: The Internet Is Already Fancasting Guy Ritchie's Live-Action Remake

This week brought a major update on Disney's next big live-action remake of a classic cartoon with the news that Guy Ritchie (Aladdin, Snatch) has been tapped to direct the new version of Hercules. The film was previously announced to be in the works with Avengers: Endgame director Anthony and Joe Russo producing, plus featuring a script by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi), but no talent has been attached to appear in front of the camera. Knowing that it's a clean slate, and that Ritchie becoming attached is a big step forward for the film, fans have begun fan casting the roles for the new movie. Find their picks below!

"I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it's not compelling for us to do a literal translation. We've already done that with our Marvel films," Anthony Russo previously Collider about developing the new version of Hercules. "We don't do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We're going to give you a different story. I think we'll do something that's in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table."

