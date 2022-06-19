Disney's Hercules: The Internet Is Already Fancasting Guy Ritchie's Live-Action Remake
This week brought a major update on Disney's next big live-action remake of a classic cartoon with the news that Guy Ritchie (Aladdin, Snatch) has been tapped to direct the new version of Hercules. The film was previously announced to be in the works with Avengers: Endgame director Anthony and Joe Russo producing, plus featuring a script by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi), but no talent has been attached to appear in front of the camera. Knowing that it's a clean slate, and that Ritchie becoming attached is a big step forward for the film, fans have begun fan casting the roles for the new movie. Find their picks below!
"I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it's not compelling for us to do a literal translation. We've already done that with our Marvel films," Anthony Russo previously Collider about developing the new version of Hercules. "We don't do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We're going to give you a different story. I think we'll do something that's in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table."
isney has not set a release date for Hercules but check back here for further updates as we learn them.
Taron Egerton
i honestly don't know for meg but NO QUESTION taron egerton should play hercules https://t.co/FVzbToemv9 pic.twitter.com/awFAdwms2G— ripley 💙 🌠 ᛥ | 32 | star wars brainrot era (@dazzlinghaaze) June 18, 2022
Henry Cavill
If they’re remaking Hercules…— sin (@SDARKONET) June 18, 2022
Then they should def get Henry Cavill to play Hercules it’s only right 🙄
Billy Magnussen
Campaign to get @BillyMagnussen cast as the live-action Hercules starting NOW #disney https://t.co/lv3mvLcHzd— Parker Brogdon (@pbrogz) June 18, 2022
Jason Statham
Jason Statham should play both Hercules and Meg— Gaspar Joé (@fs0ciety01) June 17, 2022
Daniel Radcliffe
A character whose power is physical strength doesn’t actually need to be muscular.
Daniel Radcliffe should play Hercules. https://t.co/nqA1koA35P— Jesse Glucksman, CSI (@JCGlucks) June 17, 2022
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Cast Aron Taylor Johnson as Hercules please— hady. (@Hady_lail) June 18, 2022
Anyone.
For all I care they can cast anyone as Hercules... as long as the Muses are on point https://t.co/5pnLL2gbdS— zosia (@zzmcdk) June 18, 2022
Chris Pine as Zeus
Guy Ritchie could cast Chris Pine as Zeus for the Hercules long action remake? Why you ask?
Observe: pic.twitter.com/9RgAf1UkAr— Charlie / Skoringo 🎙 🏳️🌈 (@Skoringo_Tweets) June 18, 2022
So turns out a lot of people think this
Most Ppl for Hercules live action: Ariana
Me: fighting for liz gillies as meg everyday. Yes
ELIZABETH GILLIES SHOULD PLAY MEG. #Hercules pic.twitter.com/Wv4ySZMvAJ— BroadwayLover (@BroadwayLover_5) June 18, 2022
Oh, HELLo
Still holding out hope that John Mulaney and Nick Kroll will be cast as Pain and Panic in the live action Hercules— madi says happy pride 🏳️🌈 (@madimasako) June 18, 2022