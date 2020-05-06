Supergirl Movie Plans Reportedly Stalled Because of Superman

✖

Many fans are eagerly awaiting the next appearance of Superman, but the Man of Steel's next cinematic adventure was reportedly put on hold as Warner Bros. and DC Comics plotted a Supergirl movie that would be separate from The CW series starring Melissa Benoist. But now it seems like those plans two have been set on the back burner as Warner Bros. shifts its focus back to Superman, seemingly placing the Girl of Steel's big screen reboot in jeopardy for the time being.

According to a new report from Heroic Hollowood, Warner Bros. has put development on hold for the planned Supergirl movie. The report indicates that it doesn't make sense to follow up Superman's appearance in Justice League with a Supergirl movie, and so the studio has instead shifted its focus back to returning Superman to theaters.

There's no word yet on whether Henry Cavill will return as Clark Kent in such a project, though many fans continue to campaign for The Witcher star to return to the DC universe. Cavill himself has expressed a desire to return to the role.

"Where we left off with Man of Steel, in particular, was the guy who had found his place, or was trying to find his place but had sort of found it by the end, that had committed something which he would consider a most horrific sin by killing the last member of his species," Cavill said to Jake Hamilton. "That is a place where I would like to travel from with the character. Him exploring the positivity of who he is. Not necessarily the chocolate box version, but the leaning into that. That character who becomes an icon of hope and enjoying that experience rather than necessarily being made uncomfortable by it."

Some rumors and fan wishes have suggested Cavill return to play Superman opposite Dwayne Johnson in the Black Adam movie, though it's not clear if that will happen despite The Rock's wishes and the two actors sharing the same representation in Hollywood. Producer Hiram Garcia addressed the rumors during a conversation with ComicBook.com last year.

"I think the DC Universe is a wonderful universe and we're open to everything," Garcia explained. "We have big aspirations for it. We're friends with Henry. [Dwayne] and Henry are friends, it's a huge comic book brand as well. And I always just loved the idea. Who knows? But man, Black Adam for Superman is really cool. That'd be really powerful."

