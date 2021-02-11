Here's Everything Coming to Paramount+ at Launch
On March 4, CBS All Access with be mothballed, and ViacomCBS will roll out Paramount+, a streaming service that will carry much of the same content, but also a raft of new material not currently offered on CBS All Access. For the most part, the company has not released a particularly complete breakdown of the Paramount+ content, likely leaving the door open for any deals they need to make, whether it's bringing content "home" or trading some away to get something back. Still, there are some official announcements, and some pretty strong clues to what is going to be on the platform when it launches in just under a month.
ViacomCBS will be releasing new information about its catalog on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Under the recently re-merged ViacomCBS umbrella (the two companies had split up in 2006, only to come back together in 2019) are entertainment brands like MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET and the Smithsonian Channel. All will be represented on Paramount+, along with new and classic content in both feature films and TV.
So far, many release dates remain up in the air, and there are likely some big announcements coming later this month. For now, here is everything we know is coming to Paramount+ when it launches in March.
SpongeBob Squarepants
Nickelodeon's long-running flagship animated series, SpongeBob Squarepants, will join the Paramount+ lineup, including the brand-new feature film SpongeBob Squarepants: Sponge on the Run, which was originally set for a 2020 theatrical release.
The Offer
A new nonfiction drama series, The Offer goes behind the scenes of the creation of The Godfather, one of the greatest movies of all time, after being optioned from novelist Mario Puzo. Recently, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola finally released a director's cut of The Godfather Part III -- this time titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone -- which addressed some of the issues that fans and critics had with the theatrical cut of the movie.
Y: 1883
With the success of Yellowstone, which is also coming to Paramount+, the platform is launching Y: 1883, a prequel series set before the events of Yellowstone.
The Real Criminal Minds
A new spin on a familiar title, The Real Criminal Minds looks at the real-world counterparts to the criminal and forensic psychologists on the long-running procedural series Criminal Minds.
Behind the Music: The Top 40
A reimagination of the Emmy-nominated series Behind the Music entitled MTV's BEHIND THE MUSIC - THE TOP 40, which will unlock MTV's vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes. The series will be produced by Creature Films and MTV Studios.
Lioness
From Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, a young Marine is recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring down the organization from within.
Star Trek
The whole, wide Star Trek universe of programming is one of the brands guaranteed to be making its way form CBS All Access to Paramount+, complete with ongoing series like Star Trek: Lower Decks, Picard, and Star Trek: Discovery.