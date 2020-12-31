Here's When To Start Watching Back To The Future, Jurassic Park, And More To Time Big Moments For Midnight

Just like Iron Man's snap in Avengers: Endgame, fans have found a number of creative ways to use movies and TV to ring in the new year. Now that it's become something of a meme, Universal Pictures is in on the act, sharing a number of clever ideas to make it easier for fans to celebrate the end of 2020 by timing a watch party so that key moments in some of their most popular blockbusters hit at just the right moment to welcome 2021 with a bang. Whether it's dinosaurs attacking or just a little nudity, Universal launched a Twitter thread today giving fans a chance to celebrate.

Twitter is bound to be full of these today, since you can more or less do any of them yourself by just counting back from midnight and finding a spot in your favorite movie that suits it. But having Universal not only give you some ideas, but also having a lot of them being fun character moments rather than big explosions or bombastic story beats is pretty cool, too.

You can see some of their ideas below (although it's very possible they'll come back and list more soon).