Here's When To Start Watching Back To The Future, Jurassic Park, And More To Time Big Moments For Midnight
Just like Iron Man's snap in Avengers: Endgame, fans have found a number of creative ways to use movies and TV to ring in the new year. Now that it's become something of a meme, Universal Pictures is in on the act, sharing a number of clever ideas to make it easier for fans to celebrate the end of 2020 by timing a watch party so that key moments in some of their most popular blockbusters hit at just the right moment to welcome 2021 with a bang. Whether it's dinosaurs attacking or just a little nudity, Universal launched a Twitter thread today giving fans a chance to celebrate.
Twitter is bound to be full of these today, since you can more or less do any of them yourself by just counting back from midnight and finding a spot in your favorite movie that suits it. But having Universal not only give you some ideas, but also having a lot of them being fun character moments rather than big explosions or bombastic story beats is pretty cool, too.
You can see some of their ideas below (although it's very possible they'll come back and list more soon).
Jurassic Park
prevnext
First up, start Jurassic Park at 10:52:17 pm & the T-rex will eat the guy off the toilet at midnight pic.twitter.com/qagysNvRck— Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) December 31, 2020
Back to the Future
prevnext
Go Back to the Future at 10:36:54 to see George McFly punch Biff in the face pic.twitter.com/SMx6DzGtax— Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) December 31, 2020
Bridesmaids
prevnext
Get ready to paaaartay with Bridesmaids. Hit play at 10:52:23 pic.twitter.com/4eVQB2YfFW— Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) December 31, 2020
Scarface
prevnext
Go at 9:19:16 to say hello to some little friends with Scarface pic.twitter.com/Me8PmWaGS8— Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) December 31, 2020
Happy Gilmore
prevnext
Tee up Happy Gilmore at 11:02:06 for "The price is wrong!" pic.twitter.com/H0UWdZsqr3— Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) December 31, 2020
Pitch Perfect
prevnext
Begin at 10:50:00 and throw your hands up with Pitch Perfect pic.twitter.com/SJOCFORQmu— Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) December 31, 2020
Furious 7
prevnext
Hit the gas with Dom at 10:31:39 in Furious 7 for the iconic "I don't have friends..." pic.twitter.com/LywbAgi2JP— Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) December 31, 2020
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
prev
You're in for a *surprise* with Forgetting Sarah Marshall if you start at 11:55:52 pic.twitter.com/eYED7osNL4— Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) December 31, 2020