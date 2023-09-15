Here's Where to Get Disney's Supermassive 100 Movie Legacy Animated Film Blu-ray Box Set

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney has been celebrating its 100th anniversary all year long, and the festivities have included an endless amount of merch ranging from apparel to Funko Pops to LEGO sets. However, at this stage its safe to say that the crown jewel of the collection will be the ridiculously massive Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection Blu-ray box set.

The set will contain 100 animated films from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Pixar (titles listed below) bundled together in a self-standing, hardbound, three-volume set that "unfolds into your own storybook" with original theatrical poster art. It will also include digital codes for each movie, a collectible lithograph from Disney Animation's new musical comedy Wish, a collectible crystal Mickey ears hat with exclusive Disney 100 engraving, and a numbered certificate of authenticity.. Pre-orders are set to begin on September 18th, and we have all of the information you need to get your hands on this extremely rare collectible below.

First off, the suggested retail price of this box set is expected to be an eye-watering, bowel-shaking, $1500. However, it will also be an extremely limited edition release, so expect collectors to snatch this up and resell it for twice as much. That said, you can probably buy all of the Blu-rays cheaper individually and Disney is beginning to roll out 4K versions of these films, but if you're looking for a bundle deal then this set isn't for you.

If you're still with us, pre-orders of the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection Blu-ray box set will launch exclusively at Walmart.com (see links below) on September 18th with a launch date set for November 14th. Note that we don't know exactly when it will launch on the 18th or if Walmart will price the set below the $1500 MSRP. It could also sell out very quickly. To top it all off, Walmart is also pretty terrible at putting products in the right places on their website and making them searchable. We would guess that it might turn up here at Walmart.com along with their other Disney100 exclusives, but it could go live via the following links:

The complete list of films included on the set are as follows: