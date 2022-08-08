Highlander Reboot Director Says Film Is "Closer Than Ever" to Moving Forward

It's been more than a year since it was reported that Henry Cavill was in talks to star in a new Highlander movie and there hasn't been much in the way of updates since — until now. Director Chad Stahelski told Collider that the Highlander reboot is "closer than ever" to finally moving forward, though he also confirmed that they are still in the process of "tweaking" and aren't quite ready to get started just yet.

"We're in the process of tweaking right now," Stahleski said. "I think we know what we want. More importantly than anything, we know what we want to make. It's in the creatives. We know what we're trying to make. It's just a matter of getting it to the point where we feel, 'Okay, this is it. Let's go.' But we're closer than we've ever been so that's good."

Stahleski also mentioned Superman and The Witcher star Cavill, saying that he's spoken with the actor about the project and says Cavill is "one of my big choices" for the film.

"It's not just about muscles and brooding," he said. "I think he's got an incredible range and I think he'd bring something very special. And his enthusiasm has been amazing in it."

The first Highlander film debuted in 1986 and starred Christopher Lambert as the 16th century immortal man Connor MacLeod. The film spawned sequels Highlander II and Highlander III in the 1990s and as well as televisions Highlander: The Series. There's also 2000's Highlander: Endgame and 2007's Highlander: The Source which follow the continuity of the television series. The series has also been adapted for animated and comic book projects as well.

"We're trying to get it done. Anyone who knows anything about the property knows it has a lot of meat to it. It's a good property. It's got a lot of potential," Stahelski previously said about the reboot. "We're just trying to figure out the best way not to f-ck it up. Not to try and fit it into a one hour, 45-minute movie, which, when your pitch is, 'There can be only one,' and in your first movie you kill everybody but the one, sequels have a problem of happening. So, we're trying to design in a way that gives us a little more lead in, a little more time with the mythology and see some of the best characters."

He continued, "They did seven seasons of TV, and even though the TV show may not hold up today, the idea of it and the characters they brought in were super cool. So, we're trying to devise a methodology that leads up to The Quickening. You just don't end with a one-on-one battle in New York, cut off a guy's head, and that's it. We want to do this in such a way that it becomes more of a series whether it's short form or long form that would let us explore that in the best way. I have a huge, heartfelt love and respect for the project, so we're trying to find the best way to do it to give fans what they want."

What do you think about the latest updated on the Highlander reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!