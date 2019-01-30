‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ Official Logo Released

As Sunday’s Super Bowl approaches, we inch closer and closer to the first footage of the highly-anticipated Fast & Furious spinoff movie, Hobbs & Shaw.

After star and producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed that the first trailer for Hobbs & Shaw would arrive this weekend, the film launched its own Twitter account, complete with an official logo as its avatar and banner.

There isn’t really anything exciting going on with this logo, as it’s just utilizing the same blockbuster font as the other movies in the franchise, but there is one aspect worth mentioning. The new logo finally explains how the overall Fast & Furious franchise is going to handle these various spinoff films. To make sure audiences understand that the movie is connected to the greater Furious universe, the titles will utilize a “presents” header. For example, rather than simply calling this movie Hobbs & Shaw, the logo (and likely posters) will refer to it as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Of course, this doesn’t really mean that the title will change or get complicated. We’re all still going to call the movie Hobbs & Shaw. But this is a great way to ensure that the money printing machine that is Fast & Furious is in full effect when Hobbs & Shaw finally hits theaters.

Hobbs & Shaw focuses on the Fast & Furious characters played by Johnson and Jason Statham, who became an instant hit when sharing the screen together in Fate of the Furious. Stepping in to direct is David Leitch, and the movie also stars Idris Elba, Eiza Gonzalez, Vanessa Kirby, and Roman Reigns.

Since Johnson is leading the first spinoff of the franchise, he won’t be appearing in Fast & Furious 9, a fact which he confirmed at Sundance this week.

“The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand,” Johnson explained. “As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished.”

Hobbs & Shaw is set to hit theaters on August 2nd, 2019.