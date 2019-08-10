Ryan Reynolds Compares Ink With The Rock in Surprising Hobbs & Shaw Set Photo

Not only is the recently-released Hobbs & Shaw a fun spinoff of the Fast & Furious universe and a dominant force at the box office, but it’s also an absolute dream come true for movie fans that love surprising cameos. This movie has several appearances from popular actors like Kevin Hart, showing up to pal around on camera with Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham. Of course, the most talked-about cameo from the movie is that of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who has taken to Instagram with a hilarious photo from the set.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

In the movie, it’s revealed that Reynolds’ character used to be the partner of Luke Hobbs (Johnson). The two were so close that they even got matching tattoos, though Johnson’s is actually real when the cameras stop rolling. On Friday night, Reynolds took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Johnson revealing their matching ink.

“I can only imagine how upset I was to discover this,” Reynolds wrote in the post. He also used the hashtag “Rebecca,” which The Rock threw back at him in a comment.

“You pull your shirt back to reveal our ink and it looks cool & sexy,” Johnson replied. “I pull my shirt back and it looks like an indicator that I eat women and children. And please stop calling me Rebecca. What happened to our ‘trust cone’?”

It seems like just about everyone involved in the Hobbs & Shaw movie got in on the action with this post. Producer Hiram Garcia joked, “What till the audience sees you both have matching lower back tattoos as well!”

David Leitch, the director of Hobbs & Shaw, also took the chance to comment on Reynolds’ photo, saying that the filming of the cameo was “one of my favorite days on set!”

