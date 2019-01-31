Jason Momoa Might Join ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies with The Rock

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has a future in the Fast & Furious franchise according to Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Johnson, who has been promoting his Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw across social media, revealed that Momoa almost starred in his upcoming film. Hobbs & Shaw, which has Johnson and Jason Statham in its leading roles, recently added WWE Superstar Roman Reigns for the roles of Luke Hobbs’ brother. However, this role almost went to Momoa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Me and Momoa tried hard to get him in this movie to play my brother,” Johnson said in a comment on Instagram. “But his schedule was too packed.”

Although Momoa’s worldwide press tour for Aquaman got in the way of him joining Hobbs & Shaw as a Hobbs Brother (which now includes Johnson, Reigns, Cliff Curtis, Josh Mauga, and John Tui), there seems to be a future for him in the franchise. “Next Hobbs movie for sure,” Johnson said. In the mean time, Momoa can look forward to an Aquaman sequel, as Warner Bros. already has the wheels turning on bringing Atlantis back to the big screen.

As the Fast & Furious franchise continues to expand, it seems inevitable that if Johnson wants a sequel to his highly-anticipated Hobbs & Shaw movie, he’s going to get it. The question is: will Momoa play a friend a foe?

Johnson’s Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and joins their crew for the remainder of the franchise. It seems the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff will pay tribute to the series’ roots as the Hobbs Brothers introduction will feature a custom cars shop.

In addition to Johnson and Statham, the upcoming movie is set to star Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. It is being directed by Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch.

Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2, 2019.