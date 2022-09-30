Hocus Pocus 2: D23 Reveals New Look at Disney+ Sequel

They're back, Witches. The spellbinding Sanderson Sisters — Mary (Kathy Najimy), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) — return on the cover of the Fall 2022 edition of Disney twenty-three magazine. The issue, which arrives later this month and is available exclusively to Gold Members of the official D23 Disney fan club, features interviews with the cast and creative team behind Hocus Pocus 2, the new movie streaming September 30 on Disney+. The Hocus Pocus sequel covers the collector's edition Fall issue with artwork created exclusively for the fan club magazine, featuring a new look at the troublesome trio of Mary, Sarah, and Winnie.

See the cover below.

"Kathy, especially, acted as the keeper of the Black Flame Candle, forgive my pun," Midler told Disney twenty-three of the nearly 30-years-later sequel. "She was adamant about what the fans would and wouldn't accept, and we sort of followed her lead."

(Photo: Disney D23)

In addition to Hocus Pocus 2, the publication will feature exclusive interviews with the casts and creators of the Star Wars spinoff series Andor, the Marvel Studios Original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the live-action Disney+ Original movie Pinocchio, the upcoming Disney+ documentary Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, and the Pixar animated streaming series Cars on the Road.

Directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, The Guilt Trip), Hocus Pocus 2 reunites the Sanderson Sisters with the zombie Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones). Nearly three decades after the witches terrorized the town of Salem and teens Max (Omri Katz), Dani (Thora Birch), and Allison (Vinessa Shaw), they're back to haunt a new generation: Becca (Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak), Cassie (Dirt's Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo).

Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen, and Hannah Wadingham also star.

Disney describes Hocus Pocus 2: "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve."

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming September 30 on Disney+.