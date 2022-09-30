Hocus Pocus 2 Teaser Trailer Released

Disney has released the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, coming (finally) to Disney+ in September. The long-rumored sequel is finally materializing just in time for the Halloween season. The meat of the trailer focuses on a group of young girls, two of whom start the ritual to bring back the Sanderson sisters. As the sisters come to life and the kids sprint into the woods, this teaser isn't super plot-heavy, but instead leans into the nostalgia, and seeks to remind fans that it's good to be back.

In the first film, Thora Birch's Dani, along with older brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw) escaped the Sanderson siters after Max inadvertently lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the witches, allowing them to attempt to capture the souls of young children, granting them eternal life. The sequel film is said to follow a similar structure. Birch was offered a role in the sequel, but had to decline due to scheduling conflicts.

"I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus," director Anne Fletcher shared in a statement last fall. "Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?"

You can see it below.

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. "Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Belisa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Tony Hale ("Veep"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Good Boys"), Juju Brener ("Vanquish"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"), written by Jen D'Angelo ("Happy Together," "Workaholics") and produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray"), Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise) and David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky") serving as executive producers.

