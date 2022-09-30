Hocus Pocus 2: The Sanderson Sisters Fly Again on Disney+ Poster

They're back, witches. The Sanderson Sisters — Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — return in the first Hocus Pocus 2 teaser trailer, released Tuesday alongside the poster and new images from the sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic. Disney+ has updated the landing page for the Disney+ Original movie, streaming September 30, revealing another look at the witchy trio's modernized brooms: an electric vacuum and a pair of Roombas. See the new poster below.

In Disney's Hocus Pocus 2, it's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters — and they are looking for revenge. Now it's up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, The Guilt Trip) directs, replacing original Hocus Pocus director Kenny Ortega. Joining the returning Midler, Parker, and Najimy as the new generation of terrorized teens are Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Becca, Belissa Escobedo (Blue Beetle) as Izzy, and Lilia Buckingham (Crown Lake) as Cassie.

Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as the Witch, Tony Hale (Arrested Development) as Salem Mayor Jefry Traske, Sam Richardson (Veep) as Olde Salem Magic Shoppe owner Gilbert, and RuPaul's Drag Race stars Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Ginger Minj, and Kahmora as drag versions of the Sanderson Sisters. Doug Jones, who appeared in the first film as the zombiee Billy Butcherson, also returns.

The 1993 original starred Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Thora Birch as the three trick-or-treaters tasked with breaking the spell of the three witches after they're inadvertently resurrected on Halloween night. Hocus Pocus, which opened on a not-so-spooky release date of July 16, 1993, grossed just $45 million, but lived on as a seasonal classic.

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming September 30 on Disney+.