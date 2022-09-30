Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals Young Sanderson Sisters

Hocus Pocus 2 reunited the three stars of the original film, keeping the entire Sanderson trio intact: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprised their roles for the sequel. In the film, though, audiences will also get a look at a younger version of the charactrs, played by Taylor Henderson, Juju Journey Brener, and Nina Kitchen. The new actors first debuted in the trailer for the film, released at D23 earlier this month, which also gave fans their first real sense for what the plot of the film is going to be, beyond just "we finally made another one!"

The trailer does a great job of selling the evolution of the characters, with the young Sanderson sisters being clearly scared and small, while the framing of every shot of the older sisters makes them look larger than life and dynamic.

You can see them below.

The three Sanderson Sisters aren't the only cast members from the original Hocus Pocus coming back for the sequel. Doug Jones will be reprising his role as zombie Billy Butcherson. The rest of the cast includes Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. The roles these actors are playing haven't been revealed just yet.

Vanessa Shaw, who played Allison in the 1993 film, hasn't heard much about the sequel just yet. However, during an interview with ComicBook.com, Shaw said she's excited to see what Hocus Pocus 2 has in store, even if she's not in it.

"I would love to know more about it. I haven't heard anything. So it may be just that it's way [early] in pre-production or it's maybe something entirely different than the original. I haven't heard anything, sadly. Sorry," Shaw told us. "That movie just, it blew my mind to be able to do that movie as a young child growing up on Disney movies. It just was an amazing second film to have done. It brought me to basically love filmmaking because, up to that point, I hadn't really done anything that big. I mean, Ladybugs was pretty big for me to begin with, but three months on the set working on this movie, it just rocked my world. So to be able to, again, have everyone love it ... So I hope the second one is just as cool."

Hocus Pocus 2 debuts on Disney+ on September 30th.