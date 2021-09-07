Hocus Pocus Gets a Witchy Fashion Collection For Halloween

We're pretty excited for Halloween 2021, but we're already looking ahead to Halloween 2022 because, presumably, Hocus Pocus 2 will be streaming on Disney+ at that time with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles. Still, there's a lot for Hocus Pocus fans to be excited about this year - like a fashion collection from Disney and a separate collection from Hot Topic.

Hot Topic's new Hocus Pocus collection includes a collar dress covered in a magical symbol print, a witchy tunic top, leggings, a Binx hoodie that comes complete with cat ears, and a Hocus Pocus icons sweatshirt in orange, yellow, black, and purple. You can order all of these items in standard and plus sizes here at Hot Topic with prices that range from $29.90 to $53.90.

As for Hocus Pocus 2, you can keep tabs on the Disney+ production right here. Recently, director Adam Shankman made the following statement about the project after turning it over to Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses) and moving into the executive producer role.

“As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work,” Shankman said in a statement. “I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing Boogie Nights.”

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” said Fletcher. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

A sequel to the 1993 cult classic, Hocus Pocus 2 will see three young women "accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.