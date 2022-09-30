Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer Views Beats The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and Luca in One Day

This Halloween, the Sanderson sisters are returning to Salem once again, and movie fans couldn't be more excited to see them again. Hocus Pocus was released 29 years ago, and Disney is finally moving forward with a sequel, which is set to premiere on Disney+ this October. The first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 debuted online this week and just showed how much excitement there was for the long-awaited sequel.

In just 24 hours, the Hocus Pocus 2 teaser trailer was viewed 43.6 million times, per The Hollywood Reporter. That's a staggering number for a Disney+ title. The initial teasers for both seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian saw 35 million first day views each, while The Book of Boba Fett had 23 million views. Luca, the film from Pixar that debuted exclusively on Disney+ last year, had 28 million trailer views.

There is clearly a lot of demand for Hocus Pocus 2, likely fueled by the return of the original film's three major stars. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all coming back for the sequel, keeping the trio of witches intact.

The three Sanderson Sisters aren't the only cast members from the original Hocus Pocus coming back for the sequel. Doug Jones will be reprising his role as zombie Billy Butcherson. The rest of the cast includes Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. The roles these actors are playing haven't been revealed just yet.

Vanessa Shaw, who played Allison in the 1993 film, hasn't heard much about the sequel just yet. However, during an interview with ComicBook.com, Shaw said she's excited to see what Hocus Pocus 2 has in store, even if she's not in it.

"I would love to know more about it. I haven't heard anything. So it may be just that it's way [early] in pre-production or it's maybe something entirely different than the original. I haven't heard anything, sadly. Sorry," Shaw told us. "That movie just, it blew my mind to be able to do that movie as a young child growing up on Disney movies. It just was an amazing second film to have done. It brought me to basically love filmmaking because, up to that point, I hadn't really done anything that big. I mean, Ladybugs was pretty big for me to begin with, but three months on the set working on this movie, it just rocked my world. So to be able to, again, have everyone love it ... So I hope the second one is just as cool."

Are you looking forward to checking out Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ this fall? Let us know in the comments!