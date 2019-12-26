Home Alone 2 Fans Have Been Editing Wikipedia Page to Reflect Donald Trump’s Impeachment

Given that U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about the financial success of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York earlier this holiday season, joking (one assumes) that it was a feather in his cap, it seems like more or less a given to anybody that understands the internet, that the Wikipedia entry for the film has been undergoing a give-and-take of pro- and anti-Trump vandalism since. The latest and most obvious iteration is users modifying the movie’s page to bring up the articles of impeachment brought against Trump and recently passed through the U.S. House of Representatives.

The edits have since been removed, and the entry locked by moderators to prevent any further back-and-forth, but for a brief time, the entry referred to Trump as “the first cast member of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.” While this is technically true, there are probably no other Home Alone 2 cast members who have jobs which would make impeachment by the House a viable life event.

The modification was noticed and captured in a photo by author and podcaster Sarah Kendzior.

In the film, Trump plays himself, passing through the hotel where Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is staying while in New York. Kevin stops him to ask a question, Trump answers it, and the pair move past one another. The scene does little to advance the plot, but was reportedly included because Trump used to ask for a cameo in film and TV productions who wanted to use properties he owned onscreen.

“The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part,” Matt Damond explained in a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in.”

As part of a wealthy family and someone who courted media attention from a young age, Trump’s celebrity made minor cameos seem obvious in the ’80s and ’90s, with or without an official deal between the production companies and Trump’s. Besides Home Alone 2, the future President appeared in The Little Rascals, Suddenly Susan, The Nanny, Spin City, and Zoolander (among others) before landing his own gig as the host of the NBC reality serires The Apprentice and its spinoffs.

The Home Alone 2 cameo has been the topic of some discussion this holiday season after a Canadian viewer noticed that the CBC had cut the scene. Trump supporters and detractors alike assumed it to be a political move, but it was later revealed that it was a sequence the CBC had cut several years ago in order to save time and maximize advertising revenue. The broadcaster claims the move had nothing to do with Trump’s politics but was strategic: the scene was cut because losing it would not hurt the movie.