Macaulay Culkin is back as his Home Alone character, Kevin McCallister, just not in the way anyone expected. It’s been thirty-four years since Culkin played the part in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and though the series continued without him and his career carried on, the two never intersected again, officially at least. Over the years, though, Culkin has returned to the role as a grown man for a slew of advertisements, including a Google Assistant ad back in 2018 and then another for Home Instead last year in 2025. Now, he has another stone for his Adult Kevin McCallister gauntlet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McDonald’s has released a new ad for their upcoming “The Home Alone Meal” that will make its way to the fast food chain starting on December 1st. The perfect way to sell such a meal, which includes Home Alone-themed socks with the various McDonald’s characters, is to once again bring back Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, who not only cheekily references that he’s “alone….again” in the ad but then recreates some of the elements from the movie itself all inside a McDonald’s restaurant. Watch it for yourself below.

Macaulay Culkin Returns to Kevin McCallister Role

Play video

A return of Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in an ad shouldn’t shock fans who are familiar with his work in recent years, but it is surprising given the actor has already made it clear that plans may be in motion for his actual big-screen return. Earlier this summer, word came that Disney is reportedly “salivating” over the potential of Culkin returning to the role for a new Home Alone sequel. Culkin has previously teased his idea for a new movie, noting that it would follow a grown Kevin McCallister, now a single father, who is resented by his son. In the film, according to Culkin’s pitch, the youngster would lock him out of the house and then set the traps for him upon reentry.

It’s worth noting that the first two Home Alone movies were massive success stories upon release. The first film made over $476 million at the global box office back in 1990 (over $1.2 billion when adjusted for inflation into 2026 dollars), with the sequel making over $358 million globally just two years later. Four more movies were made in the series afterward, though none of the same creatives returned for any of the sequels. If Macaulay Culkin were to return to the series, it would not only give the franchise some juice that it had completely lost, but no doubt give him a career resurgence.

It’s easy to see why Disney would be eager to get Macaulay Culkin back in the Home Alone franchise, in part because the studio now controls the rights to the series after merging with 20th Century Fox a few years ago. Since acquiring the studio, Home Alone has largely languished under their watch, with a straight-to-streaming Disney+ title in 2021 and an upcoming Mickey-starring remake, Mickey’s Home Alone, arriving next week. Other former Fox properties, like X-Men, Predator, Alien, and Planet of the Apes, have all done gangbusters under Disney’s watch. Still, Home Alone has almost no cultural footprint in the modern era beyond Culkin appearing in ads for other brands.