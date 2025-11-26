Macaulay Culkin Pitches Home Alone Sequel With Kevin Returning, and Fans Think It’s Perfect

The Home Alone franchise spans three theatrical films, a Disney+ streaming film, and two TV movies – but really, purists only count the first two films starring Macaulay Culkin. Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) are certified Christmas season classics, and a lot of fans have wanted to see the franchise embrace the modern legacy sequel trend and bring Culkin’s Kevin McCallister back to the screen as a grown adult. And fans seem to be loving the pitch.

Macaulay Culkin is currently doing a stage show tour called “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin”, and during a recent show, he spoke directly to the crowd about the subject of returning for more Home Alone. Culkin stated that he “wouldn’t be completely allergic” to jumping back into the franchise, but that (as he’s stated in the past) the story “would have to be just right.”

Rather than sit back and let the suits try to crack a suitable story idea, Macaulay Culkin actually had an idea to share with the crowd.

Macaulay Culkin Pitches A Very Different Kind of Home Alone Sequel

The long and short of Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone pitch was a story about a grown-up Kevin McCallister struggling as a father. After falling out with his son, Kevin gets locked out of his house with his son still inside; instead of simply opening the door, the younger McCallister puts his dad through the same paces of having to traverse a house of traps that Kevin put the “Wet Bandits” through so many decades before.

“I kind of had this idea,” Culkin explained. “I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard, and I’m not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out. [Kevin’s son] won’t let me in… and he’s the one setting traps for me.”

It wouldn’t just be a nostalgia play: Culkin has a rich thematic throughline for his story: “The house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship,” Culkin said, explaining that as Kevin goes through the painful experience of the traps, it’s actually an emotional journey, a “get let back into [his] son’s heart kind of deal. That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have. I’m not completely allergic to it, the right thing.”

That’s an interesting take on a modern Home Alone story – and a lot of fans agree! The hype can be seen all over social media, from a slew of memes and .GIFs supporting Culkin’s idea, to actual posts and re-posts, some of which (like @JoshuaTookes) even calling it “better than literally every single sequel in this franchise, even the one with Freddy Fazbear”.

Culkin definitely seems to have motion with this idea. There are many parents today who feel overworked, overstimulated, and struggle to provide their kids with as much time and attention as they need – let alone properly tending to their marriages. Using Kevin McCallister as the archetype for those modern adult concerns would resonate with an entire generation of adult fans who grew up with Home Alone; it would also be a pretty meta-layered performance from Culkin, who had very public struggles to transition from childhood fame into adult life (but ultimately triumphed over his demons).

Finally, all of that deeper adult storytelling wouldn’t step on the novelty of the Home Alone trap house experience for younger fans, and would be a witty comedic showcase, having Kevin face the gauntlet of his own mischievous legacy.

A father and son ultimately bonding over trap designs is cinematic gold we need – don't you agree?




