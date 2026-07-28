Disney Reportedly Courting Macaulay Culkin for Home Alone Reboot, and the Plot Is Perfect

’90s nostalgia has become a centerpiece in Hollywood in a major way. Reboots and sequels of , Free Willy, Baywatch, and Practical Magic are on the way, and these are clearly just the tip of the iceberg in reviving another decade’s worth of stories. One of the franchise mainstays of the time that has tried and failed to come back before is Home Alone, the Christmas comedy series that has floundered in its attempts to stay relevant because a key piece of the puzzle was missing: star Macaulay Culkin. It seems like that could change soon, though.

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Though once the subject of tabloid exploitation after being a child star, Macaulay Culkin has reentered the public consciousness to much fanfare. People like him, and nostalgia for Home Alone is clearly at a high every time the holiday season rolls around. Culkin has also not been shy about his interest in potentially returning to Home Alone, which makes today’s news from The Town with Matt Belloni so interesting. According to Belloni, Culkin was seen recently on the Disney lot, and the company is reportedly “salivating” over the potential of him returning to the Home Alone series.

Disney “Salivating” Over Potential Home Alone Reboot With Macaulay Culkin

According to Belloni, Macaulay Culkin is “having his ass kissed like nobody’s business” over the potential for a Home Alone revival after leaving the franchise 34 years ago. He notes that the studio is offering him another movie he would like to make, a reported passion project, contingent on the fact that he returns to Home Alone; making a classic “one for you, one for us” Hollywood deal.

“I’ve talked to people who have heard it, and it’s a really good idea for a Home Alone reboot with Macaulay Culkin,” Belloni said. “If that happens and they restart the Home Alone franchise, that would be gigantic for the next 10 years.”

As diehard fans may recall, Culkin himself previously teased what his pitch would be for a Home Alone reboot last year. While speaking during his stage show tour called “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin,” he revealed that he “wouldn’t be completely allergic” to a franchise return, but that it would have to be right. Culkin then offered his elevator pitch, revealing the film to be about a grown Kevin McCallister who is now a single father who is resented by his son, only to lock him out of the house and then set the traps for him upon reentry.

“The house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship,” Culkin said, noting that the practical gags would mirror the emotional depth of their relationship. “Get let back into [his] son’s heart kind of deal. That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have.”

What remains to be seen on this potential news, though, is the timing. Assuming Disney agrees to revive Home Alone with Culkin onboard, it will then take time to bring in writers to flesh out the script, plus a director. Though they could clearly fast-track it for production, it seems unlikely that Disney would even want to release it in the holiday season of 2027, with Frozen 3 set for November and Avengers: Secret Wars set for December. To that end, assuming this one happens, fans are looking at a holiday 2028 release at the earliest, and that’s just speculation on our part. After three decades of waiting, though, what’s another year?