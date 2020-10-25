Horrific Gremlins Cake Goes Viral

✖

If the upcoming Gremlins project is like one tweet that's gone viral, it might want to pack up shop this instant. You see, in one tweet that began circulating Sunday morning, one Twitter user requested a cake shaped like Gizmo, the beloved main character of the entire franchise. The only problem is...the cake the tweeted received wasn't Gizmo. In fact, it resembled nothing close to aMogwai.

The end result looked like a melted mess. In fact, it caught enough eyes that the tweet's on the verge of going major viral as people compare their own cake orders in the response. You can see the Gizmo cake below, just be warned — you may get nightmares from what you're about to see.

As a business owner if you can’t provide a service, say that pic.twitter.com/MiqNGqaqnc — Baby Dee (@fendibodybags) October 25, 2020

After two cult classic films, the Gremlins franchise in active development once again. HBO Max has ordered Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, an animated series that will serve as a prequel to the films. According to Secrets of the Mogwai showrunner Tze Chun, fans shouldn't expect to see Howie Mandel return as the voice of Gizmo — though the writer did previously suggest some other Easter eggs for the movies could be included.

"We will see evil Mogwai, but I think that is as much as I can say for right now," Chun confirmed to Geek Vibes Nations. "But what we really wanted to do was create more stories set in the Gremlins universe. We also wanted to service the fans. You know the fandom for Gremlins is so strong for movies that have been around for almost 40 years. We definitely have a lot of kind of Easter eggs and Gremlins mythology that hopefully will satisfy long term fans while also bringing in new fans. The idea is to this will be a co-viewing show. Some of the models that we are looking at are Pixar, studio Ghibli movies, things that adults, kids and teenagers can all watch together."

The synopsis for the series, currently scheduled for release in 2021, can be found below.

"We travel back to 1920s Shanghai to reveal the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called 'Gizmo.' Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins."