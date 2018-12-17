Nick Frost Trolled Fans Over ‘Hot Fuzz 2’

Edgar Wright’s “Cornetto Trilogy” of genre films have earned passionate followings, leading many fans to wonder if any of them will ever get an official sequel. Star Nick Frost shared a photo on Instagram joking about a Hot Fuzz sequel, ultimately confessing that he was merely trolling his followers.

The above Instagram post from Frost originally included a tease about Hot Fuzz 2, leading fans to assume this was confirmation that a sequel was on the way. Possibly as to avoid confusion or to prevent the deluge of comments sharing excitement at the prospect, Frost edited his comment to read, “Some confusion, Hashtag should’ve read… #HotFuzzTwoNotGreenlitWereJustHavingLunchTogether.”

Wright directed Pegg and Frost in the 2007 film, which served as not only a satire of the cop/action genre, but also as an authentic tribute to the films, delivering all the explosive action you’d expect from the story while also incorporating self-referential gags. The trio previously delivered audiences Shaun of the Dead, a send-up of zombie films, and followed it with The World’s End, a tribute to science fiction.

Frost followed up his original post with another photo in which he admitted he was intentionally teasing people.

In addition to confessing to his trolling, Frost included the hashtag #FromDuskTillShaunIsAGo, referencing a long-teased follow-up to Shaun of the Dead.

Frost, Pegg, and Wright continue to not only be friends after the conclusion of their film trilogy,but also frequently partner with one another on a variety of projects. Despite fan excitement surrounding the Cornetto Trilogy, discussions of sequels never move past tossing ideas around as friends.

“I jokingly wrote a treatment for From Dusk Till Shaun, which was a sequel to Shaun of the Dead,” Pegg explained to Entertainment Weekly last year. “It was all about Shaun and Ed (Nick Frost) having to go up to Edinburgh, or something. I don’t know. It was ridiculous. And it was a joke. It wasn’t like a serious pitch. Edgar thought it would be funny to do the film again, but with vampires. But it was all just pub talk.”

