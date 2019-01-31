Hot Toys’ Alita: Battle Angel Sixth-Scale Figure Has Poseable Eyes

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez are bringing the live-action adaptation of the Battle Angel Alita manga to theaters on Valentine’s Day, so the time is right for Hot Toys to unveil their first figure from the film.

The figure features a stunning likeness of Alita (Rosa Salazar) right down to the anime-style eyes. In fact, Hot Toys utilized their eyeball rolling system here, so each eye can be adjusted separately. Beyond that, the Alita: Battle Angel figure also features a blade, a heart that’s attachable to the body, and multiple interchangeable hands and feet. It also comes with a diorama figure stand that’s inspired by the battle scenes. It should be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, January 31st.

The full list of features for the Hot Toys MMS520 Alita: Battle Angel 1/6th scale Alita figure can be found below.

A newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Alita in Alita: Battle Angel equipped with separate rolling eyeballs features

Movie-accurate facial expression and make-up

Dark brown color medium-length hair sculpture (with magnetic feature)

Multiple shades of metallic purple and black, mixed with silver-colored painting on the mechanical body design

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulation

Approximately 27 cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of mechanical interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of gesturing hands

One (1) right hand for holding blade

One (1) pair of interchangeable feet with mechanical details

Enhanced articulations allowing highly flexible movement

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) specially tailored black-colored leather-like vest

One (1) black-colored leather-like pants

One (1) pair of interchangeable black-colored boots

Weapon:

One (1) blade

Accessories:

One (1) heart (attachable to body)

A ruin city themed diorama figure stand with transparent pole, character nameplate and movie logo

You can read up on the synopsis for Alita: Battle Angel below:

“From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (AVATAR) and Robert Rodriguez (SIN CITY), comes ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.